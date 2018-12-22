Burning Bowl

ceremony set

The Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St., will host a pair of ceremonies.

A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held from 4-5 p.m.

A New Year's Eve Burning Bowl Ceremony will be held from 4 -5 p.m.

Both services will be at the center.

The burning bowl ceremony is a fire ceremony that helps to release old, unwanted conditions or events in our lives. Let go of the old that no longer serves to make way for the new. It clears the way for new beginnings. It is a wonderful way of letting go. A great way to start the year.

Call 543-2774 for more information.

Christmas Eve service

set for Riverwalk

Freedom Calvary will hold a Christmas Eve service beginning at 5 p.m. Monday at the Boettcher Pavillion at the south end of the Riverwalk.

It is a “public proclamation of the birth of Jesus Christ” and everyone is welcome. There will be hot cider and cookies for all.

Lutheran churches

set Christmas services

Bethany Lutheran Church, 1802 Sheridan Road will host Christmas Eve worship services at 7 p.m. Monday.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 275 W. John Powell Blvd. in Pueblo West, will host Christmas Day Worship Service at 9 a.m. Tuesday

Rev. Ed Maanum, who serves both congregations, will lead both services.

Christmas drama

at Abundant Life

Abundant Life Ministries, 1001 Constitution Rd., invites the public to the 2018 Christmas drama production of "Emmanuel — God With Us," at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 546-1522.

'Sound of Soul'

set for Friday

The public is invited to a "Sound of Soul" group contemplation at 7 p.m. Friday at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St.

The session is sponsored by Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, which is a group that provides a spiritual toolkit of sorts to help individuals experience the spirit of God.

Attendees will participate in a "Sound of Soul" group contemplation: "Hu (pronounced hue), A Love Song To God." The contemplation will be followed by discussion and fellowship.

For additional information, email sound.of.soul.pueblo@gmail.com.

Items for the Religion briefs column may be submitted to life@chieftain.com. They cannot be taken over the telephone. The deadline is noon Thursday.

— Compiled by Mike Spence