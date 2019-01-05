Menudo breakfast

at Mt. Carmel Church

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 421 Clark St., will host its monthly menudo breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Menudo, huevos rancheros, hot cakes, burritos, and pastries will be served.

Davis to speak

at First Unitarian

Carol Davis, CPA, president and founder of the nonprofit Outreach Uganda will speak at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at First Unitarian Society at 110 Calla Avenue.

Davis and her family had sponsored Ugandan children for many years but formed the agency after she toured the country with Compassion International in 2006 and met women who handcraft items to support their families. She formed Outreach Uganda to help them market their products worldwide.

With her husband, she owns Davis & Co. CPAs P.C., an accounting firm that specializes in nonprofit organizations. Though they are members of Christ Lutheran Church in Highlands Ranch and view their support as upholding their values, Davis assures that there is no religious requirement and the women they serve are of various faiths.

The public is welcome to attend and the facility is handicap accessible.

'Sound of Soul'

set for Friday

The public is invited to a "Sound of Soul" at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 West 15th St.

The session is sponsored by ECKANKAR, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, which is a group that provides a spiritual toolkit to help individuals experience the spirit of God.

Attendees will participate in a 20 minute "Sound of Soul" group contemplation featuring: "HU (pronounced hue), A Love Song To God." to be followed by discussion and fellowship.

For additional information, email, sound.of.soul.pueblo@gmail.com.

First Presbyterian

offers finances class

First Presbyterian Church will host a nine week class featuring Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University.

Classes will be held every Wednesday evening at 7 pm, beginning on Jan. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 10th Street. Class facilitators are Sara and J. Peaslee.

A cost is involved. For more information, and to register for the class, please email: Sara@firstprespueblo.org.

Items for the Religion briefs column may be submitted to life@chieftain.com. They cannot be taken over the telephone. The deadline is noon Thursday.

— Compiled by Mike Spence