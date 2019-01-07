The 76th Golden Globe Awards went down in Beverly Hills Sunday night, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

Here are 10 things you may have missed from the awards show.

The "FIJI Water Woman" served looks -- and FIJI

The most talked-about person on the red carpet? The photobomber serving fierce looks and FIJI water in the background of all the shots of your favorite celebrities.

This woman isn't nominated for anything, she's just holding FIJI Water for the celebs on the red carpet whilst milking it for all it's worth and we are living. SERVE IT, QUEEN#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/rqGXnBZQi5

— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK)January 7, 2019

Emma Stone apologizing for "Aloha"

While talking about "Crazy Rich Asians," which received multiple nominations, host Sandra Oh cracked a joke about the film being the "first studio film with an Asian American lead since 'Ghost in the Shell' and 'Aloha'," leading Emma Stone (who received a great deal of backlash for her portrayal of a part-Hawaiian and part-Chinese woman in the 2015 film "Aloha") to yell, "I'm sorry!" to audience laughter.

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha."



Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY!pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH

— David Mack (@davidmackau)January 7, 2019]]>

Sandra Oh's parents stole everyone's hearts

Sandra Oh made history at the Globes as the first Asian host in the awards show's history and the first Asian woman to win multiple times at the awards ceremony. But Oh's parents, who were in attendance, won the hearts of everyone watching. She shouted out her parents in the audience several times, and after winning best actress in a TV drama for her role in "Killing Eve," her dad's proud reaction -- and Oh telling her parents she loves them in Korean -- was enough to make anybody watching at home get choked up.

Sandra Oh's father applauding her win just ENDED ME <3pic.twitter.com/e6G45F8flT

— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays)January 7, 2019

Lady Gaga subtly paid homage to Judy Garland

Lady Gaga, who was nominated for multiple awards for her role in "A Star Is Born," used her red carpet look to pay tribute to the star of the 1954 version of the film -- Judy Garland. The blue gown she wore bore a striking resemblance to the one Garland wore in the older version of the film.

Judy Garland - A Star Is Born (1954) | Lady Gaga tonight at the#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/4DcYw2aMfW

— Juan (@juanruizj)January 7, 2019

Chrissy Metz may or may not have dissed Alison Brie

There was drama before the awards show even started. Chrissy Metz of "This Is Us" was being interviewed during a Facebook Live and reports surfaced that she called "Glow" actress Alison Brie a "b----." However, Metz slammed the reports, saying she would "never say a bad word about her." Some reports even said Metz said "babe," instead of the insult, before the audio cut off.

It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated! I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.https://t.co/IdeN2x2j9q

— Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz)January 7, 2019

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance

Taylor Swift arrived at the Golden Globes to present some of the music-related awards alongside Idris Elba. The two are starring together in a movie adaptation of the musical "Cats," and Swift is currently dating actor Joe Alwyn, who had a role in nominated movie "The Favourite."

SPOTTED AT#GOLDENGLOBES:@taylorswift13 being ushered in by security during last commercial break! Security almost plowed over Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys to get her backstage!

— Patrick Gomez (@PatrickGomezLA)January 7, 2019

Jeff Bridges may actually be The Dude

Half the internet is convinced that "The Big Lebowski" wasn't really fictionalized after all after the speech Jeff Bridges gave after receiving the Cecil B. Demille Award Sunday night. He looked genuinely pleased with the award, happy to be at the ceremony and overall stoked about life, and he told a meandering story about boats that would remind anyone of being cornered by their joyful, maybe-a-little-drunk uncle at a family party -- in the most heartwarming way. Here's a transcript of the zany speech.

#JeffBridges@TheJeffBridges receives this year's Cecil B. deMille Award#GoldenGlobes#DubaiOneTv#Dubai1AwardSeason#Dubai1GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/XkIMScJGId

— Dubai One (@DubaiOneTV)January 7, 2019]]>

Everyone forgot Christian Bale had an accent -- oh, and he thanked Satan in his speech

Christian Bale took home an award for his role as Dick Cheney in "Vice" and the second he opened his mouth to give his acceptance speech, you could hear everyone around the country saying to their spouse/roommate/dog, "Wait, Christian Bale is British?" (Yes, he is.) He also thanked Satan for inspiration to play the former vice president, which is . . . a first.

Is Christian Bale the first actor to ever thank Satan during their#GoldenGlobes acceptance speech?pic.twitter.com/SG6W4W4U4T

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis)January 7, 2019

John Krasinski wins most supportive husband award by accidentally recreating a Meryl Streep meme

Get a spouse who supports you the way John Krasinski supports Emily Blunt. Aside from these two being total #goals, the actor made everyone laugh Sunday night when he cheered for his wife, looking EXACTLY like that yelling Meryl Streep meme.

The parallelpic.twitter.com/d7IvCcUleh

— gabby (@quietpIaces)January 7, 2019

"Green Book" won a ton of awards, "A Star Is Born" didn't, and people were mad

Yeah, people were not happy with how many awards "Green Book" took home and how many "A Star Is Born" didn't. "Green Book" focuses on the relationship between famed jazz pianist Don Shirley and his bodyguard and driver Tony Vallelonga, and the family of Shirley has recently come out against the film, saying the musician is not depicted accurately. Others have spoken out against the film's depiction of race relations and accuse it of depicting a "white savior" storyline.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY and GREEN BOOK are definitely the best movies of the year unless you ask the communities those movies were supposed to represent.

— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel)January 7, 2019