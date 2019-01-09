At first glance, apricots look like tiny peaches. On first bite, however, the fruit proves to be totally different. It’s a sweeter, fuller flavor that lends itself to a variety of uses, in desserts and entrees as well.

Today is National Apricot Day. Here are a few facts about this fantastic fruit:

1. Apricots originated in China and were introduced to the United States by Spanish explorers. The first commercially produced apricots were grown south of San Francisco in 1792.

2. California produces 95 percent of the U.S. apricot supply.

3. The fruit is a member of the rosaceae or rose family and is closely related to the similar-looking peach and plum.

4. Apricots are available from California from late spring through mid-summer and from Washington from mid-summer through early fall. Chilean fruit is available during the off-season.

5. Apricots should be stored at room temperature until ripe. Refrigerating apricots before they reach the desired ripeness will stop the ripening process. Apricots can be placed in a paper bag to speed up ripening.

6. Apricot trees generally grow to be 12 to 15 feet tall and will produce fruit for 20 to 25 years.

7. In Latin, apricot means precious. It probably refers to the fact that apricots ripen earlier than other summer fruit.

8. To select ripe apricots, look for fruit with a rich, orange color — not pale yellow or green — that’s a little soft to the touch.

9. It is said that Alexander the Great introduced apricot to Greece. It is believed that it was General Lucullus of Rome who brought apricot to Rome from Armenia.

10. There is an Egyptian drink known as amar al-din. This drink is made from apricots. First, the apricots are dried. Then, a sweetener is added to the dried fruits and then the drink is made out of it.

11. Americans who happen to love apricot so much actually didn’t even know about the existence of the fruit till 17th The English settlers were the ones who brought apricot to the settlements in New World.

12. Most of the apricots that are produced in America are actually from apricot seedlings that Spanish missionaries carried to the west coast.

Mobile-cuisine.com

TODAY’S RECIPES

APRICOT CRISP

4 cups apricot halves

1/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup rolled oats

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Arrange the apricots in a 9x12-inch baking dish and sprinkle with white sugar. Mix together brown sugar and flour in a bowl; cut in the butter with a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Lightly stir in the rolled oats and spoon the mixture over the apricots.

Bake in the preheated oven until the fruit is soft and the topping is browned and crisp, 35 to 40 minutes.

allrecipes.com

APRICOT BROWN

SUGAR HAM

1 (10 pound) fully-cooked spiral cut ham

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup apricot jam

1 teaspoon dry mustard powder

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

Place the ham cut side down onto a sheet of aluminum foil. I like to put the shiny side up. Mix together the brown sugar, apricot jam and mustard powder in a small bowl. Brush onto the ham using a pastry or barbeque brush. Reserve any leftover glaze. Enclose the foil around the ham and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast for 2 hours in the preheated oven, or if your ham is a different size, figure 14 minutes per pound. Apply the remaining glaze 20 minutes before the ham is done.

allrecipes.com