For two years, The Spotlight Bar and Pueblo Pfunny have hosted an open mic comedy show at the venue located at 211 W. Northern Ave.

Today, Pueblo Pfunny (Pamla and Doug Sterner) will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a book signing, comedy contest and karaoke.

Twelve stand up comedians will duke it out for a $50 cash prize (determined by audience vote).

Free pizza will be served, and the Sterners will a sell and sign copies of "Rocky Mountain High-er Comedy." The book is comprised of writings from various Colorado comics as well as national comedians like Rocky LaPorte.

For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/pueblopfunny.

No. 2: The 42nd season of the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center's Center Stage Series continues with a performance by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event is held in the arts center theatre located at 210 N. Santa Fe Ave. Tickets are $30 or $24 for arts center members and can be purchased at sdc-arts.org or by calling 295-7200.

Founded in 1974, Les Ballets is a group of ballet enthusiasts who present a playful and entertaining view of traditional and classical ballet in a parody format.

For more information, visit sdc-arts.org.

No. 3: Two new films hit theaters this week with "A Dog's Way Home" and "The Upside" both premiering at Pueblo's Tinseltown.

"A Dog's Way Home" is the story of an adopted dog, Bella (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), who becomes lost and must trek 400 miles to return to her owner Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King).

The film is rated PG and is now playing.

"The Upside" stars Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires an unemployed man with a criminal record (Kevin Hart) to help him with daily tasks.

Together the two learn from each other, build a bond and discover the beauty in life.

The film is rated PG-13 and is showing now.

For showtimes, visit cinemark.com.

No. 4: Godzilla is coming to Netflix.

The legendary monster stars in "Godzilla: The Planet Eater," now available to stream on Netflix.

The animated film features the legendary creature facing off against a destructive power known as Ghidorah. Godzilla is humanity's only hope.

— Luke Lyons