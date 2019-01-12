Pastor John Gallegos grew up in Pueblo, in the 1200 Block of East Second Street. He attended Bradford Elementary, Risley Middle and East High schools. Gallegos still harbors fond memories of those days.

Yet, after moving away from the city in 1993, first to Antonito, where he planted a church, and then to Denver, return trips to his former home are painful.

“When I drive through the East Side now, I cry,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos sees boarded up homes. Little access to food. He sees people in need.

Instead of lamenting the state of affairs. He wants to change them.

That’s why Gallegos, who serves as executive director of Metro Ministries, Inc., in Denver, proposed to his board of directors this past November that they expand their operations into Pueblo.

For nearly a decade, Metro Ministries has been devoted to providing nutritional food to the underserved in Denver. The small church of 40 people serves 4,000 individuals a month.

What Gallegos proposed to his board was an expansion not only into Pueblo, but into Walsenburg, San Luis and Antonito.

“We want to duplicate the model we’ve been using (in Denver) here in Pueblo,” Gallegos said.

Metro Ministries plans to introduce its program to Pueblo with a food distribution from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Highest Praise Fellowship, 2710 N. Elizabeth.

“We hope to provide up to 300 families with healthy, nutritious food during the outreach,” Gallegos said.

Big plans

The plan for Metro Ministries is to serve Southern Colorado with a mobile food bank by August.

“I proposed to the board that we target food deserts, which is the East Side of Pueblo,” Gallegos said.

To handle the travel, Metro Ministries recently purchased a 16-foot Penske truck. Plans call for renovation to turn the vehicle into a mobile food bank, complete with refrigerated storage. That cost, Gallegos said, will be approximately $75,000.

“I’m just constantly seeking foundations and donors to accomplish this mission,” Gallegos said.

Once the truck is ready, Gallegos said Metro Ministries would need to raise another $7,500 for its operations over the next few months.

“We project this year we will invest $250,000 in Southern Colorado in nutritional food,” Gallegos said.

One of the key parts of the expansion will be the managers of the pantry in Pueblo and the recruitment of volunteers. Gabe and Carol Hernandez or Pueblo have agreed to serve as directors.

“I proposed that we would supply them with food if they would distribute it for us,” Gallegos said.

Highest Praise Fellowship has about 30 active volunteers.

“Once we invest in a truck for Pueblo, they are going to run it,” Gallegos said.

Successful program

At the heart of the Metro Ministries program is its food acquisition efforts.

The group currently works with Food Bank of the Rockies to acquire the food it distributes.

“We do what is called grocery rescue,” Gallegos said. “We throw away so much food in this country. Stores have items with a sell by date. When it doesn’t sell, they donate it to us. We pick it up in the morning and distribute it that day.”

That allows Mobile Ministries to acquire food for pennies on the dollar.

“We get food that is still good. The meat we get is still frozen,” Gallegos said.

Thanks to those efforts, Mobile Ministries distributes more than $2 million worth of food items each year.

In Denver, Metro Ministries schedules monthly stops at places where there is a need, including schools in poorer neighborhoods, low-income housing for families, seniors and veterans.

“Some of these people don’t have the resources to drive to get food, so we bring the food to them,” Gallegos said.

At each stop, those served receive about four days’ worth of food, Gallegos said.

“We can’t feed them every day, but we supplement what they have,” Gallegos said.

The model is so successful that 21 cities across the country have sought the template Gallegos has developed in hopes of launching a similar program.

“With this expansion into Southern Colorado, I’m hoping to develop the template we can provide to other cities,” Gallegos said.

One of the key elements of the program in Denver is the recruitment of volunteers from the people who are being served.

“We have hundreds of people who come to volunteer,” Gallegos said. “That gives them some ownership in the program.”

How it started

Gallegos owned a highly successful cleaning company. Yet, money and success, weren’t fulfilling enough.

“One Sunday, my wife came down stairs. I was sitting at the dining room table crying,” Gallegos said. “She asked me, ‘What’s wrong?’ I told her I felt the Lord was telling me to start a mobile food bank. She asked me, ‘What would that look like?’

“We had a one-ton van at that time. I said, ‘We will fill it with food and folding tables. We’ll go into neighborhoods that need food.’ We started in 2012 that way. I’ve still got the van. It’s got 314,000 miles on it. I drove it this morning.”

Along the way, Gallegos served with the Denver Rescue Mission, in the Lawrence Street Shelter, as the Work Therapy/Volunteer Coordinator. In 2007, he moved back to Pueblo to serve as the director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission (Wayside Gospel Rescue Mission). In 2010, Gallegos moved back to Denver where he planted Metro Ministries.

Gallegos work with the Denver Rescue Mission paid a significant divident later when the mission donated a large bread truck to Metro Ministries. The group spent $40,000 renovating the truck and has used it since to take food to its various stops around Denver.

Gallegos also works with Totes of Hope, providing tote bags with food to students who are at risk of not eating on weekends.

“A lot of times, these kids get breakfast and lunch at school, and a snack in the afternoon,” Gallegos said. “But when they go home on the weekends, they don’t eat because their families don’t have food.”

The totes contain peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, green beans and a can of applesauce.

“If just the child was eating it himself, it would be two or three meals,” Gallegos said. “But I suspect the whole family is eating what is in the tote.”

Connections

Mobile Ministries partners with Denver Public Schools, the Denver Housing Authority, Brother’s Redevelopment, Denver Recreation Centers, veterans housing and senior low-income housing groups.

Gallegos said he hopes to partner with Pueblo City Schools, District 70, and the Pueblo Housing Authoring and already is working to become an agency in Southern Colorado for Care and Share, as well as local grocery stores and other outlets.

Mobile Ministries already had an impact in Pueblo, partnering with Pastors Rob and Sheryl Hernandez at Highest Praise Fellowship.

“We planted a food pantry at their facility that they staff,” Gallegos said. “They have served since Dec. 9, 1,448 individuals at that pantry.

“Since we started, we have sent $32,721.68 worth of food down here in one month. That’s not sustainable. It was Christmas and we did a big outreach. But we hope to have an impact on Pueblo and Southern Colorado over the coming months.

Helping others

Gallegos said what Metro Ministries reminds him of the story of the fishes and loaves.

“When Jesus had the young boy who had a few fish and some loaves of bread and he was going to feed 5,000, God multiplied that food,” Gallegos said. “That’s what it seems like in that truck. We never run out.”

Gallegos hopes his program helps the underserved. More than that, he hopes the problem can be alleviated.

“I wish there was no need for what I’m doing,” Gallegos said. “But I don’t know in my lifetime if I’ll ever see that happen.”

He remains hopeful.

“I hope that one day, our program will be so successful that underserved kids in Brooklyn and kids in Los Angeles, and kids across the country are eating good nutritious food,” Gallegos said.

