Favorite Reads: 2018
From the Pueblo City-County Library District
Fiction
"Vox," by Christina Dalcher*
"The Witch Elm," by Tana French*
"Everything Here is Beautiful," by Mira T. Lee*
"The Mars Room," by Rachel Kushner*
"Warlight," by Michael Ondaatje*
"The Overstory," by Richard Powers*
Non-Fiction
"Leadership: In Turbulent Times," by Doris Kearns Goodwin*
"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography," by Eric Idle*
"The Future of Humanity: Terraforming Mars, Interstellar Travel, Immortality, and Our Destiny Beyond Earth," by Michio Kaku*
"I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death," by Maggie O’Farrell*
"The Order of Time," by Carlo Rovelli*
"The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After," by Clementine Wamariya*
*Titles are either available or can be recommended in the eBook format through PCCLD’s Cloud Library Collection