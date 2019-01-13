Strong joke writing and strong characters make truTV's "Those Who Can't" a funny, unique half-hour comedy.

The show follows the antics of three teachers who are determined not to leave their mark on Smooth High School's youths.

Instead, the teachers are motivated by their own self-interests. Often they find themselves in hilarious, absurd situations.

The following is a little bit about those teachers, and the comedians who portray them.

Adam Cayton-Holland/Loren Payton

Adam Cayton-Holland grew up in Denver and graduated from Denver East High School before earning a degree from Wesleyan College in Connecticut.

After returning home from college, Cayton-Holland fell in love with stand up comedy after performing at an opening mic.

He met Roy and Orvedahl and later the three began hosting monthly The Grawlix shows in Denver.

Cayton-Holland has released two comedy albums, was featured in a 30-minute comedy special on Comedy Central and was named one of 25 “Comics to Watch,” by Esquire and one of “10 Comics to Watch” by Variety.

Now a national headliner, Cayton-Holland released his memoir “Tragedy Plus Time: A Tragi-comic Memoir” in August.

On “Those Who Can’t,” he stars as self-proclaimed cool guy and Smoot Spanish teacher Loren Payton.

Payton speaks “The Queen’s Spanish,” spent a summer in Spain and is obsessed with being everyone’s favorite teacher — which he certainly isn’t.

“His desperate need to be seen as cool is a less flattering trait that I’ve had at uglier times at my life,” Cayton-Holland said. “I think I’ve grown out of it, but that’s definitely an Adam trait.”

One of Cayton-Holland’s favorite episodes of the show was a season two show titled “8 Mile High” in which his character participates in an underground rap battle.

Growing up a hip hop fan, Cayton-Holland relished making fun of himself in the episode.

“I just feel like every character has a lot to do in it,” he said. “And, I’m such a rap guy that I just think it’s funny. The trope of a white boy who is super into hip hop is really funny.

"And I am kind of that dude, or at least I was in high school. So, that’s a love letter to those guys.”

As an actor, Cayton-Holland has leaned on his chemistry with Orvedahl and Roy as well as the other cast members.

He’s also learned that it’s important to find something to do with your hands while shooting a scene.

“I remember all the first season, we were shooting and we were all like ‘What do you do with your arms?’" Cayton-Holland said. “None of us knew what to do with our arms. So we just look stiff. But, you learn things, like, how about in this scene my character stirs a cup of coffee. There’s an action for me to be doing.

“You just learn little tricks.”

Ben Roy/Billy Shoemaker

Ben Roy was born in Maine but has lived in Denver off-and-on since 2002, cutting his teeth in Denver’s comedy scene beginning in 2004.

He’s released three albums, including 2012’s “I Got Demons” which was listed in LaughSpin’s “Top 10 comedy albums of 2012.”

He’s performed around the country and was one of the “New Faces” featured at Montreal’s “Just for Laughs” festival.

He also sings for the punk rock group SPELLS.

As Billy Shoemaker, Smoot’s tatted history teacher, Roy is a powder keg of emotion and rage.

A punk rocker growing up, Shoemaker now finds himself teaching the students of Smoot America’s “real” history, often ranting about what’s wrong with society and the world we live in.

Though embellished, Roy said that he and his character do share many character traits.

“I would say I tend to be the emotional one out of all three of us,” Roy said. “If I’m not nearing welling up with tears about something, I’m angry about something. I tend to be more emotional, kind of a powder keg in some respects.”

Some might think that Roy’s biggest challenge may be memorizing some of his longer rants.

However, his experience on stage as a comic and a punk rock singer have helped him master memorization.

“Not to be self-aggrandizing, but I’ve been good at memorization since I can remember,” he sad. “I can remember long passages and things like that. I think it’s from playing in bands and memorizing lyrics. Memorizing those things is not that difficult.”

The challenge he has faced is learning to listen as an actor.

Whereas he first tried to anticipate saying his next line, now he tries to be more present. This is a lesson he learned from one of his more experienced co-stars.

“I look at what Maria Thayer does and how she does things, like the way she’s always present in every scene,” Roy said. “She looks as if she’s listening to everyone’s dialog. That’s what Maria does so well. If you look at her face, even when she’s not speaking she’s still in the scene. She’s a part of it.”

Andrew Orvedahl/Andy Fairbell

Andrew Orvedahl began pursuing his stand up dreams in 2003 and has since performed on “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and on “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

His 2013 comedy album was one of Time Out New York’s top 10 comedy specials and he has been one of the “New Faces” at “Just for Laughs” in Montreal.

On the show, Orvedahl is the lovable, dim-witted and gullible gym teacher Andy Fairbell.

Often the butt of Payton and Shoemaker’s jokes, Orvedahl said that the key to finding Fairbell’s motivation is thinking like a dog.

“With Fairbell, it’s like, ‘’What is the dumbest route to take?’" Orvedahl said. “Our joke in the writer’s room is what would a dog do, like if a dog was a person, what would that dog do in that situation. If you watch the show. You can kind of see that. There’s moments where Fairbell is almost acting exactly like a dog and that’s because that’s what we were operating on. That’s the secret Fairbell formula: What would a golden retriever in a human body do in that situation.”

Unlike Roy and Cayton-Holland who share embellished traits with their characters, Orvedahl shares less with Fairbell.

Orvedahl said he can be a bit gullible and naive at times, but co-star Roy said that the only way the two are similar is that Orvedahl is “not the most physically capable human being I know.”

Fairbell’s ignorance is fun for Orvedahl, despite often falling and having to perform more of the show’s physical stunts.

“It’s pretty fun,” Orvedahl said. “They make me look uglier than usual. They’re like, ‘oh your hair has to look stupid and we’re putting this pasty makeup on you because you’re supposed to look pale. And here’s your stupid outfit.’ You spend a lot of time looking dumb and feeling unattractive and dorky.”

Feeling that unattractive is daunting at times, according to Orvedahl.

But he still really enjoys playing the character.

“It is fun in terms of playing outside of my personality,” he said. “It’s such a weird way to think; thinking as stupidly as you can.”

