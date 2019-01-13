“Those Who Can’t” seemed to be dead in the water.

The half-hour-long TV comedy created by, written by and starring three Denver comedians — Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy — was dropped by Amazon after the streaming service aired the show’s pilot and greenlit six more episodes.

“For a year we thought we’d had our chance at Hollywood, and we blew it,” Cayton-Holland said.

The trio had all but given up on the show when a year later truTV picked it up.

Suddenly, “Those Who Can’t” was back from the dead.

“It was a rough year for a lot of reasons,” Cayton-Holland said. “But we were pumped to have it resurrected.”

Season 3 of “Those Who Can’t” premieres at 8 p.m. Monday on truTV.

Six years later, it’s still hard for the comics to believe that “Those Who Can’t” still has life.

“For truTV to come around and give it that second chance is kind of unheard of in the world of TV, and that's super-cool,” said Orvedahl. “To get three seasons, in today’s TV climate, it feels like 10 seasons.”



From web to cable

Before “Those Who Can’t,” Cayton-Holland, Orvedahl and Roy starred in a 12-episode mockumentary web series called “The Grawlix.”

The show centered around fictionalized and embellished versions of the comedians as they staged their monthly comedy show (which the trio actually hosted and was also called The Grawlix).

The web series gained attention nationally, leading the trio to write and develop “Those Who Can’t.”

The show is set in fictional Smoot High School in Denver and follows three less-than-stellar teachers as they find themselves in ridiculous situations in which they’re motivated by their own self-interests.

“That web series got some attention and people said we should write a script,” Cayton-Holland said. “We wound up writing 'Those Who Can’t.' We just kind of pulled those characters (from the web series) into that world of teachers. It really popped. We couldn’t stop thinking of ideas.”

Joining in their misadventures is librarian Abbey Logan played by Maria Thayer, Principal Geoffrey Quinn played by Rory Scovel and school secretary Tammy played by Sonya Eddy.

Whereas some sitcoms may try to mix comedy and a heartwarming message, “Those Who Can’t” packs joke-after-joke for 30 minutes.

“As stand up comedians, we’re such joke guys and I think the show is a joke machine,” Cayton-Holland said. “We’re trying to just cram as many jokes as we can in there.”

As a result, stand up comedians like series regular Kyle Kinane and guest star Patton Oswalt, as well as other comedians, have responded to the show.

In addition, “The Simpsons” have also been a large influence on the show.

“‘The Simpsons’ was my favorite show,” Cayton-Holland said. “Several people have kindly said (our show) reminds them of ‘The Simpsons’ in terms of density of jokes. That’s really flattering.”

Each season features a comedy-horror episode.

Orvedahl co-wrote the first two horror shows and wrote one for the third season on his own.

He too, was influenced by “The Simpsons.”

“I always love the ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episodes,” Orvedahl said. “I think horror and comedy go really well together and they’re fun to mix together. As soon as we did it in season one, I was like, yeah we always have to do it now.

“In the writer’s room that was one of our favorites to brainstorm.”



A brotherly bond

As if having a dream come true wasn’t enough, the Denver trio share that dream as best friends.

Having been friends for over 15 years, the wild ride of “Those Who Can’t” is even more special due to their bond.

“It’s been amazing,” Cayton-Holland said. “I’m so grateful to have gone through it all with two friends. It’s really easy to get a big head or get swallowed up by it, or to get really devastated by it. It’s a lot that goes on. So to have your two best friends, from your hometown, sort of humbling you and commiserating with you is amazing.”

Their chemistry shows on screen, and has been evident in the writer’s room.

Through thick and thin, their bond remains strong.

"We have a brother-type relationship," Cayton-Holland said. "You fight, but you love each other. But, it's really been a Godsend to to be able to through it with those two guys."

The comics’ relationship has made the work a lot less difficult in many respects.

“It’s great when you get to work with your best buds,” Orvedahl said. “You can’t ask for a better scenario. Knowing those dudes for 15 years of doing stand up and doing creative stuff together, it’s great you already have that relationship.”

The three spend hours on set together writing, acting and running ideas by each other.

Those days could be much more grueling if not for their brotherly bond.

“This sometimes comes across as surreal,” Roy said. “There’s a lot of work that comes with it, it’s hard. A lot of it is a lot more difficult than when I anticipated going in to season one. Now that we’re adjusted, there are days we’d just laugh and hang out and come up with ideas and it does seem weird that you’re getting paid to like hang out and come up with dumb ideas with your friends.”



Return of “The Grawlix”

The band got back together in December, so to speak, with the return of The Grawlix stand up show at The Bug Theatre in Denver.

The trio came together and raised more than $5,000 for the Mental Health Center of Denver and Trans LifeLine.

The troupe had such a good time, they’ve decided to bring the monthly show back for the foreseeable future.

“Honestly, we just miss it,” Cayton-Holland said. “We miss the hell out of it. It’s just a monthly showcase for us. It helps us write stand up. So we’re just like, ‘Why aren’t we doing this?’”

The show has been a highlight for the three, and has a huge following in Denver.

For Orvedahl, bringing the show back has reminded him just how much fun the three have on stage together.

“That really was, comedically, probably the high point for me in terms of creativity,” Orvedahl said. “We oversee the whole thing. We get to make all the choices. So, whatever we want to put in there, whatever we think is funny, no matter how weird it might be or how dumb it might be, we get to put it in. We have the best fans and The Bug is such a magic place. It really all comes together.”

All three still carry their flames for stand up. Comedy is still each member of the Grawlix’ s baby.

The show has helped write new material, introduce fans to new comedians from around the country and most of all, helped keep the flame burning.

“We all wanted to do it for no other reason than we can’t express that we just (expletive) love doing that show,” Roy said. “We’re all doing it because it brings us a lot of joy. We love telling jokes at The Bug and bringing in cool comics and showing Denver these cool comics and showing them Denver.”



Season three and beyond

When the first episode of season three airs, it will end a year-and-a-half wait for the cast, crew and fans alike.

The three men behind the wheel of the show all believe season three marks their best work, and are excited for fans to finally see it.

“This season tells the cleanest story in terms of the overall picture of what’s going on with the school and the characters,” Orvedahl said. “It’s almost like a movie in terms of the plot and telling the overall thing. There’s like a conspiracy going on and things like that. There’s big changes in store for the school and these teachers.

“I would hope that people think it’s best our yet the same way we do.”

The trio’s acting and storytelling continues to grow.

As a result, this season will also see more character development outside of the main characters, expanding the world of Smoot High.

“We kind of invest in some other characters and give you more of a flavor of some of them,” Cayton-Holland said. “But, I also think that we’re just sort of finding our stride as writers and actors. I think it’s by far our best season.”

Behind each scene, each line and each story arch, there is humor.

Above all, the guys of The Grawlix hope people laugh.

“I do think the show is really funny and we put our heart into writing these jokes for the fun of having fun,” Roy said. “I hope people see there’s not an axe to grind. Everyone is trying to make some grandiose point, and that has its place, but we’re just trying to make something funny and something people don’t take too seriously.”

The show has a loyal fan following, made evident by the outpouring of "When is the show coming back" tweets on Twitter.

Roy and his fellow cast members hope that season three isn't the last time fans get to see the show. After all, there is so much more room for the cast and characters to grow.

"We're always thinking about ideas and places this can go," Roy said. "We'd love to continue because we have so many ideas. We feel like we've just been scratching the surface."

That type of comedy is perfect for people seeking an escape in today’s world.

At least, Cayton-Holland hopes it can be that.

“Honestly it’s such a dark time in the world, I hope ‘Those Who Can’t’ just brings some absurd joy into people’s lives for a half hour at a time,” he said.

