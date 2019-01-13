We asked for you to send us a couple of your top-10 music lists, here are a couple:

James Lutack's top-10 desert island albums:

"Wait for the Siren" by Project 86

"World Anthem" by Frank Marino and Mahogany Rush

"Back on the Streets" by Gary Moore

"Stormwatch" by Jethro Tull

"Somewhere to Elsewhere" by Kansas

"Got Soul" by Robert Randolph and the Family Band

"Alive Again" by Neal Morse

"Find Me in these Fields" by Phil Keaggy

"Live in Anguila" by Jimmy Buffet

"Live and Dangerous" by Thin Lizzy

Rich Keilhotz' top-10 most annoying tracks:

"Torn Between Two Lovers" by Mary MacGregor

"You Light Up My Life" by Debby Boone

"Georgy Girl" by The Seekers

"Please, Mr. Please," by Olivia Newton-John

"Honey," by Bobby Golsboro

"Wind Beneath My Wings," by Bette Midler

"Mr. Roboto," by Styx (coming from a big Styx fan)

"The Girl is Mine," by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

"Long Tall Glasses," by Leo Sayer

"Shannon," by Henry Gross

Dishonorable mention: "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" by Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand