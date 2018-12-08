Looking for an apartment or home to rent in Pueblo?

One tip is to start by asking if the property owner is a member of the Southern Colorado Residential Rental Association, the professional association for landlords and property managers in the Pueblo area.

Chances are the property is safe and clean and not a threat to neighbors' property values or on any House of Shame-type listing of problem homes that have been a focus of the community in recent years.

"It's not the rental property that causes property values to depreciate. It is the landlord that causes property to depreciate," said association member Pat Heine, a retired Pueblo police officer who for years led the department's Neighborhood Watch program.

Often, the owner of a rundown rental property is an absentee landlord with little interest in the neighborhood or Pueblo, she said. In other instances, it's a person who rents out a property to a family member and then doesn't require any upkeep.

Compare that to the approach taken by the association's more than 90 members that oversee properties ranging from small rental homes, apartments and duplex units to some of the largest apartment complexes in the city.

The association does not hold its members to a list of mandated standards but it does encourage best practices. Also, it offers regular education classes in a bid to lift the overall quality of Pueblo's rental market.

Examples of the best practices:

On building and grounds maintenance, the group regularly swaps tips on cost-effective upkeep.

If marijuana is a concern, the group recommends following federal housing guidelines that allow for the rejection of applications of marijuana users, including medical marijuana card holders, and a ban on any kind of smoking.

For evictions, the group offers a specific check list that seeks to protect both the tenant and the property owner's rights.

As for education classes, the group hosts regular sessions on topics such as the eviction process, fire safety and bookkeeping. Presenters include local judges, fire department personnel and financial experts.

Pueblo's rental market also benefits from the high standards of the Pueblo Housing Authority, members say.

Whether in the management of its own public housing properties or overseeing housing voucher programs, the Pueblo Housing Authority is an industry leader in terms of ensuring properties are clean and safe, association members say.

"They're the way landlords should be and that is demanding of their tenants but giving fair value for what they demand," Heine said.

The housing authority also continues to either replace or modernize its apartment complexes. Currently, the agency is in the process of constructing a large modern complex to replace the aged, adjacent Sangre de Cristo Apartments, commonly referred to as "The Projects" or "The Bricks," off of Prairie Avenue on the city's South Side.

Linda Stefanic, an independent rental property owner and manager and a member of the group since its founding in 1981, said eyesore properties are as frustrating to the industry as the general public.

"What I don't understand is why landlords don't take responsibility? It is their property. If it gets rundown it's going to cost more to upgrade it when it becomes available. I don't understand that," she said.

One way to help determine the quality of a rental home is whether the owner includes water and trash service in the rent, she said. If not, a chance exists the property owner is willing to let trash build up, the grass die and the rest of the home's appearance deterioriate, she said.

Pueblo's rental market also is helped by local judges who are knowledgeable about eviction laws and fair-but-strict on violators, association members say. Without the support of the judges, local rental property owners would face even bigger hurdles to removing problem tenants, which over time would cause the overall market to suffer, they said.

Jaton Asbury said the focus on quality extends to large apartment complexes that serve the area. Asbury is area business manager of Stollar Properties, which owns 331 apartment units in Southern Colorado, including the large Sunset Park complex at 17 Cambridge on the city's South Side.

The companies recognize that good ownership attracts good tenants, which cuts down on the high costs related to high turnover rates, nonpayments of rent and property damage, she said. The companies also view participation in groups such as the Rental Association as important to the industry's health, she said.

As if getting lumped in with the bad apples isn't frustrating enough, most of Pueblo's rental property owners carry forth despite getting little credit for offering among the most affordable housing in the state.

Pueblo's average rent of about $837 is far below the average rents in Denver, $1,484; Fort Collins, $1,378; Colorado Springs, $1,157 and Greeley, $1,147, according to the latest rent survey from the state Division of Housing.

Rental association members say that while the local vacancy also is low — about 4.4 percent, according to the state's survey — demand is mostly flat due to the area's slow-growing economy and population, which limits the prices they can charge.

On Thursday, the Rental Association will host its annual holiday party at Union Depot. Next year, the group will increase the number of education classes to nearly one a month. For more information on the association, call 251-2257.

