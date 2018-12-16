Madison, Wis.-based site selection consultant Ady Advantage recently compiled a list of industries Pueblo should target for future primary job growth.

Manufacturing-related sectors occupy most of the slots on the list.

The categories recommended are food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense, chemicals manufacturing, hemp-related manufacturing, construction-related manufacturing and professional and scientific services.

The consultant's list goes deeper to identify specific industries such as coffee-and-tea manufacturing, aircraft parts manufacturing and medicinal and botanical manufacturing.

In compiling the list, the consultant said it sought to identify companies that would benefit from Pueblo's strengths that include "advantageous rail assets," large supply of low-cost water and other infrastructure assets, the size and skills of its available workforce and other factors.

The biggest obstacle to Pueblo's primary job growth?

Maybe the community's negative self-image, according to the consulting team, which said the issue also was one of the top concerns cited by the area's employers interviewed for the study.

Consequently, of the four "Goals for the Future" the consultant lays out for Pueblo, three of them encourage expansion of ongoing job creation efforts while the fourth admonishes the city to "define and articulate a consistent, professional and unified message that builds a positive narrative for Pueblo."

The larger 229-page report provides a road map for the next era of Pueblo's job creation efforts. Supporters of the study were the Pueblo Economic Development Corp., local governments and local colleges and K-12 school districts, whose leaders say they generally support the findings and already are working to implement them.

The consulting team plans a follow-up study in six months and 18 months to gauge Pueblo's progress.

In general, the report assesses the community's strengths and weaknesses important to primary job employers, encourages the community to play on its strengths and recommends PEDCO and the business community work with local colleges and K-12 schools to adjust offerings to better match employers' needs.

The strengths and weaknesses are mapped out on a grid that ranks them from "less competitive to more competitive" as well as their "importance to business decisions."

Of note, the consultant reported that Pueblo's low cost of living, which mostly reflects its low housing prices, is a strength but is the least important issue that most businesses consider in making spending or site selection decisions. The most important issues are labor-related costs, availability and productivity, the consulting group said.

In terms of cost of doing business:

Weaknesses cited by the consulting team (ranked in general order of concern) include high electricity costs and to a lesser degree natural gas costs, the higher cost for lower-skilled labor, due in part to Colorado's rising minimum wage; the state's limited economic development incentives, the state's manufacturing tax burden and payroll costs.

Strengths cited include the area's low cost for skilled/advanced and high-skilled laborers; competitive sales and property sales tax rates and Pueblo's low cost of living.

In terms of business infrastructure, worker availability, educational levels and other "assets" were cited.

Weaknesses cited include the lack of available low-skilled labor, professional/technical labor, college graduates and semiskilled laborers.

Strengths cited include rail access, highway access, limited natural disaster risk, community college and vocational education training, airport access, workforce productivity and work ethic, regulatory environment and population growth.

Three areas that fell in between a strength and a weakness are "higher education student pipeline," "diversity of higher education" and "high school attainment."

How much weight is given to any one factor varies by industry, the consulting group noted.

