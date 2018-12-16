The two finalists for mayor support the city of Pueblo's half-cent sales tax for economic development.

The fund, controlled by Pueblo City Council, is credited with helping Pueblo attract new manufacturers and other primary job employers after the 1980s steel industry downturn.

It is voted on every five years by Pueblo residents.

The last five-year extension was approved in 2015 by a margin of 60 percent to 40 percent, similar to the margin of victory in every election since initial passage in 1984. Proposals to free up the fund to allow for additional kinds of spending have been defeated.

The next vote is tentatively set for November 2020.

Both finalists for Pueblo mayor, Steve Nawrocki and Nick Gradisar, are supporters of the fund as well as the work of the Pueblo Economic Development Corp., the nonprofit charged with helping recruit primary job employers, assisting the growth plans of existing companies and advising City Council on the uses for the fund.

Nawrocki has been active in the city's economic development projects over the past decade as part of his two at-large terms on Pueblo City Council from 2009 to 2017, when he also served as council president for five of those years.

"I support the use of the half-cent sales tax for primary job creation while continuing to expand how that money gets used for existing local start-ups and new entrepreneurs," Nawrocki said ahead of the November election that whittled the field of 16 mayoral candidates to the top two vote-getters.

Gradisar, an elected member of the Pueblo Board of Water Works who also is active in economic development, affirmed his support of the half-cent fund ahead of the election.

"I intend to encourage local entrepreneurs and small business to expand and will consider devoting a portion of the half-cent sales tax fund for entrepreneurs," he said.

The tax generates about $8 million a year.

The fund's uncommitted balance is about $15 million.

