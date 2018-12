Charles Dasenzo 11/4/1918 12/17/2014 We've shared our lives these many years. You've held my hand; you've held my heart. So many blessings, so few tears Yet for a moment, we must part. The memories you've given me are times I've shared with my best friend, I'll hold them, Love. Right here they'll be until we share our lives again. Love You Forever Your Wife Vi and Family