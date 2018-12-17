LAS VEGAS – Pueblo team roper Trey Yates now has yet another thing in common with his father, J.D.

The Pueblo County High School graduate withstood 10 pressure-packed rounds at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to win the aggregate title at the $10 million rodeo with his partner, 2015 World Champion Header Aaron Tsinigine. The dynamic duo finished with an aggregate total time – called the average in ProRodeo – of 69.60 seconds and were the only tandem out of the 15-team field to have 10 qualified times.

Yates can now place his average buckle next to his father’s from 16 years ago in the family trophy case.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Yates said. “The last time my dad was here was 2002, and he won the average buckle. Now I’ve got one to put up next to it, and it’s unbelievable.”

Yates and Tsinigine earned checks in seven of the 10 rounds in Las Vegas – including six in a row from Rounds 2-7 – and left town $128,462 richer. That six-figure total pushed Yates’ 2018 season total to $226,900, good enough for third place among heelers in the final PRCA World Standings.

Tsinigine finished with $212,506 on the year to finish third in the world among headers. Yates was highly complimentary of his partner, as well as his horse, Dude.

“Everybody’s goal is to win a gold buckle, but this is just unbelievable,” said Yates, who will take home a custom-made saddle and Montana Silversmiths buckle for the average win. “My partner is probably the best header there is in this building (Thomas & Mack Center), and he knows the game and is a proven winner. My horse is just unbelievably talented, and every round, he got better.”

Round 6 undoubtedly was the key round for Yates and Tsinigine. They were hit with 15 seconds in penalties when Tsinigine left the box early and broke the barrier and Yates failed to rope both hind legs, but only five teams managed qualified times that night.

Their 19.5-second time earned fifth-place money and kept them atop the average standings as the only team with six official times, and they clocked nothing worse than 6.1 seconds in the final four rounds to seal the deal. All they needed to do was catch their steer and post a time in Round 10, and they stopped the clock in 5.3 seconds to finish eighth in the round and clinch the average.

“It seemed like a lot of guys struggled there about the sixth round, it was crazy, and I was beyond ready for Round 10 to be over,” a relieved Yates said. “I knew my partner was going to do his job, and I felt like I could catch every steer. Maybe not fast, but I was tapped off in ‘catch mode’ and knew at the end of the week they were going to pay us for it.”

Despite controlling their own destiny, Yates said he and Tsinigine stayed aggressive during the last four rounds as they chased the average crown.

“This is a funny building, and anything can happen,” Yates said. “You can’t back off and rope scared, because there’s not enough arena. You’ve got to have what I call ‘aggressive intelligence,’ and you’ve got to rope to win.”

The 23-year-old Yates left Las Vegas with his head held high and a feeling of satisfaction for a job well done.

“I’m totally happy with everything that just took place,” he said. “I hope I’m fortunate enough and my ability allows me to come back in the future.”

His 21-time NFR qualifying father, J.D., and grandfather, Dick, were part of a throng of family members who were in town to watch Trey rope, and he wasn’t the only one in the family to leave with six extra figures in the bank. Dick had a big week at the World Series of Team Roping at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa.

“My grandpa won $111,000, so it was a good week for us in Vegas,” Trey Yates said. “We’re very blessed.”

The 2017 PRCA Media Award winner for print journalism, Neal Reid is covering his 15th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this year. He has written for USA Today, Western Horseman, American Cowboy, ESPN and ESPNW, just to name a few. Follow him on Twitter at @NealReid21.