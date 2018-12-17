The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State teams for all classifications on Thursday, and a total of 20 players from the local area were mentioned, including two from Fowler.

Class 2A

After winning the state championship, La Junta High School dominated the Class 2A All-State team with seven Tigers receiving honors.

Three of the La Junta players are first-team selections, including senior Jon Nuschy, who was also named the Class 2A Player of the Year for the third straight year. He was All-State for the third straight time, as well, making him La Junta's first ever three-time All-State player.

This past season, Nuschy ran for 1,759 yards on 189 carries and he scored 24 touchdowns. He completed 42 of 86 passes for 701 yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, he had 60 tackles and he led the team in interceptions. He also had one touchdown on a punt return.

Also named to the first team were seniors Ty Addington and Jacob Tafoya. Tafoya is a two-time All-State selection.

Addington was the starting center on offense and on defense. He had 46 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Tafoya was a two-way starter on the line. On defense, he had 47 tackles.

Senior James Waddles was named to the second team.

Waddles had one reception for three yards and a touchdown. On defense, he recorded 22 tackles, two quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Three more Tigers were honorable mention selections: senior Riley Romero and juniors Antonio Chavez and Ryan Malden.

Romero had 11 receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 14 tackles.

Chavez was the second-leading rusher with 658 yards on 64 carries and 10 touchdowns. He also had 49 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Malden ran for 594 yards on 112 carries and six touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

LJ coach Ty Buderus was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.

Class 1A

Five local players were named to the Class 1A All-State team.

Three of them are from Crowley County, including senior Cannon Buford, who was named to the second team. Senior Lane Walter and junior Quamon Williams are both honorable mention.

Buford started on both sides on the line. On defense, he had 38 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks.

Walter had 11 tackles, four sacks and one fumble recovery. Williams led the team in receiving with 21 catches for 428 yards and seven touchdowns, and he also ran the ball four times for 81 yards. On defense, Williams had 22 tackles and one interception.

Rocky Ford had two players who were named honorable mention, including senior David Trujillo and junior Ricardo Rocha.

Trujillo had 263 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns and he also led the team in receiving with 19 catches for 377 yards and five touchdowns. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, as well. On defense, he had 19 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Rocha started on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Eight-man

There were four locals on the eight-man All-State team.

Fowler had two All-State players. Senior Quinton Flanscha was a first-team selection, while junior Thor Schiffer was honorable mention.

Flanscha ran for 777 yards on 125 carries and he scored 11 touchdowns. He also had 11 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he had 61 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Schiffer had 66 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

The remaining two eight-man All-Staters were Las Animas senior Devon Frazier and Swink junior Eli Suiters.

Frazier ran for 947 yards on 141 carries and scored 12 touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 107 yards and he completed 12 of 31 passes for 285 yards. On defense, he had 85 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Suiters had 93 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. He was also a starter on offense.

Six-man

Four more local players were named to the six-man All-State team.

Cheraw senior Lucas Hart was a second team selection. Manzanola senior Dominic Martinez and junior Axel Escareno were named honorable mention along with Branson/Kim's Cesar Iturralde.

Hart ran for 693 yards on 133 carries and he scored six touchdowns. He also had one reception for 18 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Hart had 70 tackles, one fumble recovery and two blocked field goals.

Martinez ran for 754 yards on 92 carries and 15 touchdowns and he also had eight receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he recorded 117 tackles and one sack.

Escareno completed 25 of 73 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 443 rushing yards on 60 carries and he scored eight touchdowns. Defensively, he had 85 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Accurate statistics for Iturralde were unavailable.

