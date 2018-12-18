"Bill" Ward Allen Newman, 43, of Pueblo passed away Dec. 15, 2018. Survived by his children, Hope and Leroy; mother, Donna (Frank) Sciarrilli; siblings, Angela (Gary) DeHerrera, Greg Newman, Geoff, Heather, Kelly, Rick, Renee, Sandy, David and Denese; stepmothers, Sharon and Vicky Newman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Leroy Green; brother, Richard Green. Cremation will take place at Roselawn Crematory. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.