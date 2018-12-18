Otero Junior College’s 7th annual Ag Gala is set for Dec. 31 in the college’s Rizzuto Banquet Room. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and celebrating the New Year will continue until 1 a.m.

The event not only provides the community with the opportunity for a fun evening with friends, but also the chance to support scholarships for the Agricultural Science Program, said Brooke Mathew, lead instructor for the OJC Ag Program.

“Here at Otero Junior College, we are so grateful to have such a supportive community,” Mathew continued.

Platinum sponsors for the 2017 event included Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, TLC Veterinary Clinic, Wallace Oil, Colorado Vet Clinic, Waddell & Reed and The State Bank. Sponsors for this year's event will be announced after the Gala.

Colorado Vet Clinic and The State Bank of La Junta have been Platinum sponsors for six consecutive years, said Mathew. Farm Credit is a five-year Platinum sponsor of the event, and Waddell & Reed has been a Platinum sponsor for three years in a row. First-time Platinum sponsors of the 2017 Ag Gala include TLC Vet Clinic and Wallace Oil.

“With all of the community’s support, from the Platinum sponsors to all of the individuals that attend, we are anticipating another great year,” Mathew said.

The scholarship recipients will be in attendance, and they're looking forward to meeting everyone who gave them an opportunity to continue to their educational endeavors, continued Mathew.

The festivities will include entertainment, dancing, food and drinks. Live music will be played by Deuces Wild. A beef brisket dinner will be served with gourmet chocolates for dessert. Drinks will be available at a cash bar. The Ag Gala will also offer a live and silent auction.

Four levels of sponsorship or individuals tickets can be purchased. For more information or to purchase tickets/sponsor the event, contact Matthew at 719-384-6964 or Dillon Martin at 719-384-6821.