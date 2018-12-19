New books, new books, new books!

Come by and check out our latest arrivals. We have the latest releases from David Baldacci, John Grisham, Lee Child and more.

Looking for large, easy-to-read print? Wwe’ve got you covered. too. Lethal Licorice by Amanda Flower, Sunset Wins by Max Brand, and Double Blind by Iris Johansen are just a few of our new titles.

In other news, our December after-school program was great fun. Participants crafted tree ornaments as well as sparkling glitter slime. Our thanks to our faithful volunteers who always help with set-up and clean-up of this fun time.

The Fowler Public Library has partnered with the Fowler FFA chapter and other businesses to be a drop-off location for food collection for families in our community. Bring your nonperishable items by our facility during business hours now until Friday. Suggested items to donate are: canned meats, soups, canned vegetables and fruit, cooking oil, rice and macaroni and cheese. Be sure to check all expiration dates for freshness before donating. Thank you to Mr. Ormiston for letting us be part of this vital service.

Our inter-library loan service is still a great avenue to use for holiday reading. Stop by and we can assist you in placing a hold on a book or DVD of your choice.

In other business, our facility will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 but reopen Dec. 26. As always, you can find out what’s up and coming via our Facebook page.

From all of us at Fowler Public Library, we wish you a blessed Christmas and a happy New Year!