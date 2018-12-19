The Fowler High School wrestling team was quite busy last week as it competed in a dual meet at La Junta, a tri meet at Wiley and at the Wray Invitational.

La Junta 51, Fowler 9

The Grizzlies competed in their second dual meet of the season as they took on La Junta, Dec. 11 at Tiger Gym.

The final score was 51-9 in favor of the Tigers. Fowler, however, forfeited five weights and there were also three weights in which no match took place.

Fowler's victories came from David Salazar, who took a forfeit victory at 145 pounds, and Orin Carnes, who scored a late reversal to score a 9-8 decision over Antonio Moreno.

The most anticipated match of the night was at 120 pounds, as a battle between two defending state champions occurred when Seth McFall faced La Junta's Isaiah Gamez.

Unfortunately for McFall, Gamez dominated the match and he pinned McFall in 2:38.

Other Grizzlies who wrestled were Cutler Hampton, who was pinned at 126, Evan Bottini, who lost by a 5-4 decision at 152, and J.J. Horn, who was pinned at 220.

La Junta 51, Fowler 9

126 — Nelson (LJ) pinned Hampton, 3:56; 132 — Torres (LJ) by forfeit; 138 — Barrett (LJ) by forfeit; 145 — D. Salazar (F) by forfeit; 152 — Ritter (LJ) dec. Bottini, 5-4; 160 — Carnes (F) dec. Moreno, 9-8; 170 — Garcia (LJ) by forfeit; 182 — Hoeppner (LJ) by forfeit; 195 — no match; 220 — Gonzales (LJ) pinned Horn, 4:28; 285 — Castrejon (LJ) by forfeit; 106 — no match; 113 — no match; 120 — Gamez (LJ) pinned McFall, 2:38.

County Line Christmas duals

The Grizzlies competed at the County Line Christmas duals, which took place Friday in Wiley.

All wrestlers competed in two matches. Winning all of their matches were Cutler Hampton, Horn, McFall and David Salazar.

Splitting their matches were Evan Bottini, Robert Roe and Fernando Salazar.

Bob Smith Invitational

Fowler then headed to Wray on Saturday to participate in the Bob Smith Invitational.

Four Grizzlies were placers, which included Seth McFall winning the championship at 113 pounds. He defeated Wray's Cade Rockwell in the final by a 2-0 decision.

Also placing for Fowler were J.J. Horn, who was third at 220, Evan Bottini, who was fourth at 152, and Fernando Salazar, who was fourth at 106.

Fowler finished seventh in the team standings with 67 1/2 points. Wray won the tournament with 252 1/2 points. Yuma was a distant second with 135.

Two Grizzlies in On the Mat rankings

Two Fowler wrestlers were in this past week's On the Mat rankings, which was released by Tim Yount.

McFall is second at 113 pounds and Fernando Salazar is eighth at 106.

League meet is this week

Fowler will be in Ordway on Saturday for the Santa Fe League Tournament. The first matches begin at 9 a.m.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com