Members of the La Junta Rotary Club recently distributed dictionaries to Las Animas third graders. Las Animas third graders show off their new dictionaries, provided by members of the Las Animas Rotary Club. Pictured above with the students are (back row, left to right) Brandi Ronquillo and Melissa Martinez, third grade teachers, and Rick Wallner, Rotary Club member. [SUSAN WARING]