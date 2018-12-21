The 2018 Madrigal Singers, directed and accompanied by Dean Rees, sang their 25th annual Madrigals Dinner, Monday and Wednesday in Rocky Ford. The 12 Madrigal Singers provided enjoyable evenings of Christmas music, with skits performed by Swink High School students and dinner by Encore by Christine’s.

The singers performed Christmas songs in a wide variety of musical styles: old-time traditional, ethnic, modern favorites, jazz and Broadway.

The music began with a solo of “Boar’s Head Carol” sung beautifully by Mike Shima as he held a boar’s head on a platter.

Four-part harmony enhanced the rest of the songs, including “Wexford Carol,” “Kentucky Wassail,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Especially remarkable were the energetic “African Noel,” “Star in the East” sung in an unusual mode, and a gorgeous “In the Silence,” featuring “I Wonder as I Wander” in the piano accompaniment.

The audience was invited to join in the closing song, “Good Friends and Fireplaces,” always sung at the end of the Madrigal Dinners.

Singers were sopranos Bonnie Grossen, Nancy Jenniges, and Katie Lagergren; altos Donna Cannon, Rebecca Grantham and Beth Scholten; tenors Dan Haddan and Rockie Sanders; and baritones/basses Tim Austin, Mike Shima, Victor Scholten and J.R. Thompson.

The skits were performed by actors Kyle Bierbaum, Bethany Horuchi, Lauryn Pantoya, Mackenzie Turner, Jill Wallace and Swink High School drama teacher Bonnie Grossen. There was a policeman investigating a purse snatching, store clerks trying to make a sale, and a Christmas scene from Alcott’s Little Women.

Proceeds of the dinner and the silent auction went to the Rotary program providing dictionaries to third graders.