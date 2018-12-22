Grace Irene Gee, 86, of La Junta, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, December 19, at Crowley County Nursing Center, Ordway.



Grace was born in Rattlesnake Buttes, Colorado, on January 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Grace Ellana (Miller) and James Albert Kenner. Irene graduated from Walsenburg High School.



She was married to Charlie Rudolph Lewis. They were married in 1951 in Raton, New Mexico, and they later divorced. She then married Charlie Gee, and they later divorced.



She was a member of River of Life Fellowship in Ordway, Colorado. She was a member of the Women's Bible Study Fellowship for many years.



She was a seamstress and worked for Kientz Sewing and Vacuum Repair Store for many years.



She is survived by:

Daughter Linda (Jim) Roberts, of Walsenburg, Colorado;

Son Alan (Debbie) Lewis, of Rocky Ford, Colorado;Son Warren (Shari) Lewis, of Loveland, Colorado;

Daughter Lori (Ted) Kitzman, of Wiggins, Colorado;

Daughter Leola (Ken) Kelly, of Colorado Springs, Colorado;

Son Ralph (Carrie) Lewis, of Calahan, Colorado;

Son Randal (Kristin) Lewis, of Genoa, Colorado;

Brother Homer (Clarabelle) Kenner, of Woodlake, Nebraska.

She is also survived by 14 Grandchildren; 30 Great - Grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 sisters; 5 brothers; 2 great-granddaughters and 1 great-great-granddaughter.



There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, December 21, with the Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at the River of Life Fellowship; 411 E. 9th; Ordway, Colorado, with Pastor Jeb Brown and Bryan Roberts officiating. Interment will be in the Huerfano Masonic Cemetery in Walsenburg, Colorado, on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at 11 a.m.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.