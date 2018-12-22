In brief

Heating costs to jump 8% to 9%

Rising natural gas prices and the onset of colder weather will cause monthly home heating bills to jump by an estimated 8.7 percent between January and March compared with the same period a year ago, Xcel Energy said. The bills for a small business will rise an estimated 7.7 percent.

The price hike represents a sharp reversal from the current quarter when rates were down 6 percent to 7 percent from a year ago.

"Natural gas commodity prices will be higher next quarter due to colder weather and supply limitations at the national level," Xcel said in a statement announcing the rate adjustment. All rate adjustments for Xcel Energy are reviewed by the state Public Utilities Commission.

For typical residential customers, heating bills during the January-March quarter will average about $76.53 a month, up $6.11 from the same period a year ago, Xcel projects. The monthly bills for a typical small business will average $330.80, up $23.51 from a year ago.

Actual costs will vary depending on usage and the number of cold-weather days, the utility notes.

Local, state jobless rates edge higher

Pueblo's unemployment rate crept up to 5 percent in November, according to preliminary employment data released Friday by the state Department of Labor.

Statewide, Colorado's hot job market cooled a bit and the statewide jobless rate ticked higher to 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent in October. Statewide, wage growth remained among the tops in the nation with the average weekly wage of $29.46 up 5.4 percent from a year ago.

The state in November added an estimated 1,100 nonfarm payroll jobs, well off the hiring pace of earlier in the year, but October's job growth was revised higher to 5,700, up from 4,800, more in line with earlier months. State economists caution that preliminary monthly numbers are subject to revision as more data become available.

For Pueblo County, the unemployment rate of 5 percent was up from 4.6 percent in October and 4.4 percent a year ago.

A separate jobs report recently released by the state showed the Pueblo area has added few payroll jobs over the past two years. At the same time, more people are entering the local workforce in search of a job, contributing to the rise in the local jobless rate.

For November, the preliminary data shows Pueblo County with 72,808 employed workers, 76,662 working or actively seeking work (up about 1,300 from a year ago) and 3,854 unemployed.

Business briefs are compiled from staff reports and Chieftain wire services.