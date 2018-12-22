Rosa Skinner of Westminster, Colorado, and former longtime resident of La Junta, Colorado, entered into rest, December 16, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Colorado.

She was born March 22, 1926, to George A. and Mary L. O’Neal in Franklin County, Kansas. She was 92, years of age.

Rosa is survived by her daughters, Judy (Hugh Rhine) Hayes, Janet (Bob) Campbell, grandsons, Doug (Marie) Hayes, Jason Campbell and Jeremy Campbell, great grandson, Travis Hayes.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary O’Neal, Husband, Harold Skinner and brother, George Oliver O’Neal.

After leaving Franklin County, Kansas, Rosa and her family moved to Swink, Colorado, when Rosa was 3 years old. She grew up in Swink and moved to La Junta after graduating from High School. She attended Swink Schools and graduated at the top of her class as the Valedictorian from Swink High School in 1944. Rosa was married to Harold L. Skinner, December 1, 1946. She lived in La Junta until 2012. At the age of 86 she moved to Westminster, Colorado, to be closer to her daughters.

Rosa was an accomplished artist. During World War II in 1944, Swink High School was unable to insert photographs of the graduating class members in the high school annual. Rosa was asked to do individual detailed sketches from snapshots of each of her senior classmates that were used in the annual.

Rosa liked to sew. She made clothes for her daughters and herself. Rosa even made her girls formal gowns, dance costumes and baton twirling costumes. Harold and Rosa liked traveling in their RV and enjoyed taking their family on camping trips.

Rosa was a homemaker, raising her daughters in La Junta until the mid 1960s, when she went to work for Colorado Bank and Trust. In the spring of 1988, she retired from the bank.

Rosa's priorities in life always revolved around her family. She was deeply devoted to the well-being of her daughters and their families, her and Harold's parents, and their extended family. She possessed a quiet determination and strength, humility and compassion that was felt by those whose lives she so lovingly touched.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held, 11 a.m., Friday, December 28, at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the National Kidney foundation, National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016

