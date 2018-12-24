FLORENCE — A local man was arrested for investigation of homicide charges Sunday after he allegedly killed a 40-year-old woman in a home in the 1000 block of West Second Street.

According to Florence Police Chief Michael De Laurentis, the victim was Amanda Yellico of Florence. Police arrested Thomas Randall Addington, 59, for investigation of second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon.

De Laurentis said police were called to the home at 2:08 p.m. Sunday after a friend of the woman called 911 to report she had just arrived at the home to find a body lying on the floor.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female who was deceased. Addington was located,” at the home, De Laurentis said.

The incident was investigated by Florence Police with the assistance of investigators from the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Florence Police Detective Alex Wold at 719-784-3411.

