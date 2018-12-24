Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport will be heading to Quantico, Va., next year after having been selected to participate in an exclusive FBI seminar designed for chiefs of police across the nation.

Davenport was chosen for the National Executive Institute and the Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar at the FBI academy that is split into two one-week sessions. The first session of the seminar will take place in April in Quantico. The second session will be held in August in Charlottesville, Va.

In 2008, Davenport completed the demanding 10-week FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., during which participants go through academic and physical rigors and acquire new knowledge to bring back to the departments where they work.

"There is a next level to that, and for agencies our size it's referred to as the Law Enforcement Executive Development seminar," Davenport said on Monday. "There are 54 chiefs across the nation that get to go to this a year."

To choose who gets invited to the seminar, the FBI looks at candidates in each of their regions in the country.

"There's a process whereby you submit your bio, you talk about the things you've done jointly with the FBI and your thoughts in terms of the direction you'd like your agency to head," Davenport said. "And then amongst the list of folks who they invite to apply, they then make a decision as to who's going to go."

According to the FBI, LEEDS was conceived for chief executive officers of the nation's mid-sized law enforcement agencies. It started in 1981 and since then, more than 1,300 executives have graduated from the seminar.

The FBI said the seminar enables participants to reflect upon and regroup for the next stage of their careers. The participants are provided with instruction in the areas of leadership, strategic planning, legal issues, labor relations, media relations, social issues and police programs.

Davenport said he looks forward to the opportunity and being able to learn from some of the nation's best.

"Certainly there's networking to do with other chiefs that are in similar departments," he said of what he hopes to gain from the seminar. "There's discussion and study on the problems and the challenges that each agency faces. My assumption is there will probably be some kind of joint written study or work that will be produced.

"It's just a huge, huge opportunity. I feel very blessed to have been chose for this. It's pretty darn selective."

rseverance@chieftain.com