From our friends at the Rocky Ford Police Department:

The community of Rocky Ford lost a great public servant and even greater human being today.

Chief Frank Gallegos went to be with the Lord and reunite with his parents in heaven.

Chief Gallegos served this community for over 30 years with uncompromising integrity and was a friend and mentor to all who were lucky enough to have worked for him.

The men and women of the Rocky Ford Police Department salute you and want you to know that we have the watch from here sir.

End of Watch: December 24, 2018.