CANON CITY -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle/pedestrian crash early Thursday that resulted in a pedestrian being killed.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 50 near milepost 281 within the city limits of Canon City.

A 55 year-old Canon City man was crossing the highway from north to south while wearing dark-colored clothing when a 2000 Toyota Solara, which was traveling east on U.S. 50, struck him.

The Fremont County Coroner pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Timothy Olivas, 29, of Pueblo. Olivas was uninjured in the collision.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified

Neither alcohol nor drugs are being considered as a factor in the crash. However, the crash remains under investigation.