The amount of summons the Pueblo Police Department Code Enforcement Unit has issued this year has increased drastically, which can be attributed to issuing summons instead of violation notices to habitual offenders and the ordinance approved earlier this year requiring residents to have trash service.

Through November, the issuance of summons has jumped about 229 percent in 2018 from 2017, going from 603 issued to 1,984, according to data provided by the city. A summons is an order to appear before a municipal court judge for a violation.

City Manager Sam Azad said the spike has come due to a change in philosophy in issuing summons instead of notice of violations to repeat offenders.

Azad said he encouraged code enforcement to start issuing summons to habitual offenders instead of notice of violations, which give a property owner 10 days to have the violation that was identified corrected.

"My discussions with code enforcement has been that if some of these are habitual offenders, let's go ahead and issue them a summons and not go through those 10-day notice of violations," Azad said. "They're waiting for code enforcement to show up, give them a 10-day notice of violation and then the last minute they clean up, and then here we go again a month later they get another notice of violation.

"Just going ahead and issuing a summons in those instances, which they have the capacity and ability to do, is a big chunk of the increase."

Notice of violations have dropped this year to 2,008 from 2,099.

The other reason for the uptick in summons being issued is the ordinance council approved in March that went into effect April 25 requiring Pueblo residents to show they have trash service or get rid of their waste on a regular basis.

If code enforcement shows up to a property with a lot of trash and the property owner can't show them they have trash service, or a receipt to show they take their trash to the South Side landfill, the property owner will be issued a summons.

Code enforcement has seen an increase in another category through November as well.

The number of abatements performed has jumped from 402 to 460 between 2017 and 2018. Abatement refers to the code enforcement tools used when a resident is non-compliant to compel the property owner to correct violations cited to them in a notice.

The overall number of complaints code enforcement has handled has dropped by about seven percent from 5,935 in 2017 to 5,513 this year. Complaints pertaining to litter, weeds and marijuana have seen notable declines.

rseverance@chieftain.com