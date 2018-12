John Martin is one of 26 Colorado State Parks hosting a First Day Hike to kick off 2019. The Red Shin trail hike begins at 10 a.m.; meeting point is the Visitor Center. The full length of the hike is 4.5 miles, but there are different starting points for those who wish shorter distances. The hikes ar​​e free but park visitors must possess a valid parks pass to participate. The daily pass for entry to most parks costs $8 per vehicle; annual passes are available for $80. [COURTESY PHOTO]