County Commissioners approved the appointment of Cynthia Wiley to the Otero County Historic Preservation Board at Monday's board of commissioners meeting. Otero County Preservation Officer Rebecca Goodwin was present to recommend Wiley's appointment.



"She (Wiley) is a professional," Goodwin said. "She has a master's degree in anthropology and is a licensed archaeologist in the state of Colorado."



Goodwin also noted that Wiley has attended Otero County Historic Preservation Board meetings for over a year.



"I think she'd be a great asset to the board," Goodwin said.



Wiley is employed by the National Parks Service at Bent's Old Fort National Historic site. Goodwin said Wiley is prepared to recuse herself from matters between the Fort and the Otero County Historic Preservation Board.

"We've had two openings on the board for a while," said Goodwin. "This will fill one of those. We still have one opening. We would really like to get somebody from the west end of the county as we do not have a board member from the Manzanola - Fowler areas."



The Otero County Historic Preservation Board is responsible for identifying and preserving historic resources in Otero County. It serves as an advisory board for the communities of Cheraw, Fowler, Manzanola, Rocky Ford and Swink, with a focus on historic preservation, restoration and reuse.



Wiley's three-year term will start in January. cburney@ljtdmail.com