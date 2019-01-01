The city of Pueblo is making its digital capabilities known throughout the United States.

The city's information technology department was ranked in the top five in an annual survey of the top-ranked digital city governments in the country.

Pueblo's IT department placed fifth in the 75,000-125,000 population category of the survey, which is done by the Center for Digital Government. Last year, the city took sixth place in the annual survey. Pueblo has placed in the top 10 eight times over the past 15 years.

"This year's Digital Cities Survey winners are leading the nation when it comes to leveraging data to improve a wide range of city services and initiatives," Teri Takai, executive director of the CDG, said in a written statement. "Thanks to the efforts of these innovative cities, citizens now benefit from enhanced services as well as improved transparency and privacy protection efforts."

City Council members honored the IT department employees at its most recent meeting on Wednesday.

According to Lori Pinz, the city's IT director, the IT department over the past decade has made major strides in providing digital service to not only the citizens of the community, but two dozen city departments.

Improvements to computers in police cars, easier digital and mobile communication between the city and residents, and a stronger social media presence not only boost government transparency, but also help citizen involvement, Pinz said.

"We are pleased with our showing in this year's Digital Cities Survey," Pinz said. "I believe it recognizes the hard work and foresight that goes into what the department does not only to provide top-notch service today to residents and our fellow employees, but strengthen our commitment in what the future holds for the best technological service for Pueblo.

The top-10 ranked cities from the survey will be honored at an awards dinner during the National League of Cities' annual conference in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

rseverance@chieftain.com