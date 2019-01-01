Carla Aragon, 79, of Rocky Ford, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending with the Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
Carla Aragon, 79, of Rocky Ford, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018, at home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending with the Ford – Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.