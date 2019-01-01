A 12-year-old boy wanted in connection with a recent homicide in Gardner will be extradited to a youth detention facility in Colorado after an extradition hearing Monday in Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper

The newspaper reported that Gage Gleason appeared before District Judge Sarah Singleton. He and his father, Heith Gleason, 35, were arrested on a warrant charging the boy with murder at a McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Fe on Dec. 21.

Huerfano County sheriff’s deputies believe the boy shot 41-year-old Amy Garcia, whose body was found behind the steering wheel of her burned-out sedan n front of Heith Gleason’s house on Dec. 20, according to the arrest affidavit.

Garcia’s family members have told Colorado news outlets she was a single mother of four children.

Spencer Wertz alerted Huerfano County Sheriff’s deputies to Garcia’s death.

Wertz told officers he, Heith Gleason, Gage and Garcia had just returned from picking up some alcohol at Garcia’s home in Walsenburg. Garcia was in her car outside the Gleason residence when the elder Gleason picked up a gun, said “I’ll kill her,” and went outside, according to the affidavit.

“Mr. Wertz stated a heard a gunshot but that Mr. Heith Gleason came back into the residence and stated ‘he did not kill her,’” according to the affidavit. “[The witness] continued to say that Mr. Gage Gleason then went outside with a .22 caliber firearm with a scope and once more [he] heard more gunshots and that Mr. Heith Gleason then stated his son Gage ‘had earned his man card.’ ”

Authorities tracked the father and son via Heith Gleason’s cellphone — which the warrant says “pinged” in Trinidad and then in Ribera, N.M., — before arresting the pair without incident in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe District Attorney Marco Serna said the boy signed documents voluntarily agreeing to be returned to Colorado, where he faces a charge of first-degree murder, the newpaper reported.

Heith Gleason is still in custody at the Santa Fe County jail, according to online records. It’s not clear what if any charges he will face in connection with the case.