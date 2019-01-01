1. La Junta football team wins Class 2A State Championship

The La Junta High School football team went into this year's Class 2A state playoffs as the fourth-seeded team. But when the dust settled at the end of the playoffs, the Tiger defense had bent, but did not break, as La Junta defeated sixth-seeded Platte Valley 7-3 Saturday at Colorado State University-Pueblo's Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

"We were lucky enough to come out on top," said LJ coach Ty Buderus. "Platte Valley's a helluva football team. They're good on all facets of the game. We just took advantage of some of their mistakes, and I think that was the difference in the game."

"It was a huge win, said senior Jon Nuschy, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player. "We had our backs on the line, but I knew we were not going to break. We were going to come back and win this game."

"It's great to go out with a win," said senior Jacob Tafoya.

"It was a tough one, but we got through it," said senior Lino Castrejon.

"The whole town came out, and it's amazing," said senior Ty Addington. "These guys are my brothers. We fought every second with them."

"It felt amazing," said senior Kaden Ramirez. "This is my first time and I hadn't played since my freshman year, and it feels great. The brotherhood we have: it's awesome."

"It's a blessing to come out and do this every day," said senior Zach Archuleta. "I've had to battle back from a really serious injury, but I'm glad I got to start in the championship game and and I got to come back with this experience."

It was an amazing feeling," said senior James Waddles, whose quarterback sack on the final play of the game sealed the victory. "As soon as I saw him in my vicinity, I wrapped him up and set him on the ground, and it was an amazing feeling. Now we're here celebrating our state championship."

Saturday's win was the second state championship for La Junta in the past three years.

"I love winning state championships," Nuschy said. "I'd rather get state championships than Player of the Year. We got one today."

"I'm just extremely humbled by both of them," Addington said. "We had to fight for this one. I believe we left everything on the field."

2. Jon Nuschy named Class 2A Player of the Year for third straight season

After winning the state championship, La Junta High School dominated the Class the Class 2A All-State team with seven Tigers receiving honors.

Three of the La Junta players are first team selections including senior Jon Nuschy, who was also named the Class 2A Player of the Year for the third straight year. He was also All-State for the third straight time making him La Junta's first ever three-time All-State player.

This past season, Nuschy ran for 1,759 yards on 189 carries and he scored 24 touchdowns. He completed 42 of 86 passes for 701 yards and 10 touchdowns, and on defense, he had 60 tackles and he led the team in interceptions. He also had one touchdown on a punt return.

Also named to the first team were seniors Ty Addington and Jacob Tafoya. Tafoya is a two-time All-State selection.

Addington was the starting center on offense and on defense, he had 46 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Tafoya was a two-way starter on the line. On defense, he had 47 tackles.

Senior James Waddles was named to the second team.

Waddles had one reception for three yards and a touchdown. On defense, he recorded 22 tackles, two quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Three more Tigers were honorable mention selections in senior Riley Romero and juniors Antonio Chavez and Ryan Malden.

Romero had 11 receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 14 tackles.

Chavez was the second-leading rusher with 658 yards on 64 carries and 10 touchdowns. He also had 49 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Malden ran for 594 yards on 112 carries and six touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

LJ coach Ty Buderus was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year.

3. Crowley County boys' basketball team advances to Class 2A state championship game

The Crowley County High School boys' basketball team went undefeated in its first 25 games of the season and it advanced to the Class 2A state championship game. However, the Chargers lost to Yuma 59-41 on March 10.

Senior Bradley Carnes-Clabey was named the Class 2A boys’ basketball player of the year by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

He is the only Santa Fe League player on the first team. There are no SFL players on the second team.



Carnes-Clabey’s teammate, senior Hayden Carter, was named as an honorable mention selection. Also named honorable mention are Fowler senior Jacob Juul and Rocky Ford senior Josh Stover.