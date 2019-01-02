A Pueblo business that is helping Pueblo West as it grows is opening up a new program that provides a rare opportunity for apprentices to learn the fine art of the plumbing business while on the job.

Flow Right Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, 2406 W. 11th St., Pueblo, is set to host a ribbon cutting from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9 to launch its new apprenticeship program. The business is growing right along with Pueblo West as it works to help with projects from Lake Pueblo to new homes and businesses in the district.

“The apprenticeship program gives ambitious, goal-oriented and driven employees the training necessary to get their Colorado state license in plumbing or status as a journeyman Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning professional. Apprentices will be given the opportunity to learn new skills and broaden their understanding of the plumbing or HVAC industries,” said Samantha Derosier, marketing coordinator for Flow Right.

“This program is approved through the U.S. Department of Labor and is one of the few skilled trade apprenticeship programs available in Colorado,” she said. “We have two apprentices who will be at the ribbon cutting and approximately five will be starting work throughout 2019.”

Southern Colorado native Lance Harvey started the family owned and operated business in 2008. Today the company employs about 60 staff.

“Flow Right has multiple divisions to serve residential, commercial or industrial clients needs across southern Colorado,” Derosier said.

Flow Right also launched an eight week program for interns this summer offering work experience to area youth who are not college bound. The internships cover a little bit of everything to give interns an idea of what jobs are available from new construction plumbing for both residential and commercial customers, service and remodel plumbing, heating, ventilation and cooling, hydronics, environmental construction and landscaping as well as equipment and fleet management.

The interns get right into the thick of things learning to deal with accidental water pipe leaks, what happens when a sewer line is improperly marked and even the hectic pace of installing and preparing bathroom fixtures in time for the parade of homes.

The four-year apprenticeship program has two tracks for employees to choose from - they can try the plumbing track or the heating and air conditioning track. Apprentices learn how to read blueprints, applicable building codes, how to estimate costs and business management.

“We are always on the hunt for the best talent and are committed to taking care of the team. Flow Right believes that good products and services always start with a people-first mentality,” Derosier said.

Those who attend the ribbon cutting should dress warmly although some heaters will be used to provide warmth. Guests should park along West Eleventh Street and Park Street.

In addition, hot drinks and pastries will be offered.

Those who wish to apply for the programs can do so online at http://flowrightphi.com/. For information, call 719-564-2101.

