Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said Thursday that he will donate his paycheck from this weekend's game to the family of a 7-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Houston-area Walmart.

Jazmine Barnes died after being shot in the head at about 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Houston TV station KTRK. Her mother was also injured in the ambush. Three siblings who were in the car with them were uninjured.

The shooter, described as a bearded white man in his 40s, has not been caught yet. Surveillance video showing a red, four-door pickup truck is being circulated and a reward is being offered.

Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and a Houston police officer have already stepped up to pay for Barnes' funeral, Houston TV station KPRC reported. The money from Hopkins is expected to be used to beef up the reward, which now stands at more than $100,000.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter so that could have been anybody in that position on this team," Hopkins said in a statement released by the Texans. "It could have been anybody who is in this city so it’s just unfortunate.”

Hopkins also said he would be playing in Barnes' honor during Saturday's playoff matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is at 3:35 p.m. at Houston's NRG Stadium.