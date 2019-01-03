Andy Moudra has pretty much lived in a pool her entire life.

The Prague, Czech Republic-native has competed in synchronized swimming since she was five years old. But now Moudra, an exchange student at Pueblo West High School, is having a brand new experience in the pool.

Moudra, now a member of the Pueblo West girls swim team, is for the first time competing in traditional swimming. Immediately, she's done it a high level, helping her Cyclone teammates to qualify the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams to February's 4A state girls swimming championships.

"It was such an amazing thing," Moudra said. "My first year swimming and my only year at an American high school and we qualify for state."

Stands full of fans and supporters at a typical South Central League swim meet at Pueblo County High School is far different than the world of international synchronized swimming.

While traditional swimming is mostly race-based competition, synchronized swimming is artistic and is judged, similar to figure skating.

"It's really subjective," Moudra said. "It's pretty much ballet and gymnastics combined in the water, with routines that we do underwater."

In May, she competed as part of the Neptun Praha synchronized swimming club, representing the Czech Republic at the Artistic Swimming World Series at the X-Bionic Sphere in Šamorín, Slovakia.

"It was the biggest event I'd ever been to," Moudra said, "and something different than I was used to and it was an amazing experience."

With those experiences in tow, when she arrived in the United States at Pueblo West High School, she immediately decided to try out for the Cyclone swim team.

"I've always been in the water," she joked, "so might as well try it, right?"

The construct of traditional swimming took some time for her to get used to.

"Synchronized swimming in a team sport," Moudra said, "and I'm used to being dependent on my teammates. (Traditional swimming) is more like a solo sport, and it doesn't make me nervous. I would always be so nervous (in synchronized swimming) that I'd mess up for (my teammates). But here, I'm swimming for myself. It's more of a solo sport."

Moudra is far from a lone wolf on the Cyclone swim team, though. The experience has been so great, she wishes the season extended far beyond February.

"I love the girls so much," Moudra said, "and I wish I could spend more time with them and get to know them better. I really hope they'll come visit me in Prague."

Moudra will return to Prague next year to finish out high school, then she's on the fence about what she's going to do next. She said she doesn't have any plans of pursuing synchronized swimming toward more of an international or Olympics level, and is more focused on her future.

"I love sport, but even though I've been in synchronized swimming since I was five, it's something I don't see in the future," Moudra said. "I just want to go to a good college and have a good job. That's my priority."

While she said she may pursue a career in medicine in the Czech Republic, she may try to return to the United States for college and go a completely different educational route that takes advantage of the fact that she knows five languages and speaks three fluently (Czech, English and Slovak).

"If I (attend college in the United States) it will probably have something to do with language," she said. "Learning new languages and new cultures is something I've always loved."

Until then, she's enjoying the experience she's having as a swimmer at Pueblo West and making fast friends.

"I love it," Moudra said. "I have awesome friends in school and an awesome host family, and I just love these girls."

