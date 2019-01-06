In brief

PEOPLE

Diana Trujillo recently was named forest and grassland supervisor for the nearly 3 million-acre Pike and San Isabel national forests and the Cimarron and Comanche national grasslands. Previously in her career, she served as deputy forest supervisor for the region.

“Throughout my career, I’ve served in a variety of natural resource and leadership positions. One thing remains the same and that is the importance of strong relationships and commitment to making well thought-out and inclusive decisions. I promise to deliver on both counts,” Trujillo said in a statement.

The region stretches from Central and Southeast Colorado to Southwest Kansas and includes eight ranger districts: Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Platte, South Park, Pikes Peak and Comanche in Colorado and Cimarron in Kansas.

Its headquarters office is in Pueblo.

Trujillo replaces previous forest and grassland supervisor Erin Connelly, who left the position in August 2018.

Trujillo has more than 31 years of experience in interagency federal service. She most recently served as national director for the Forest Service Job Corps Program in Lakewood, which assists disadvantaged youth in becoming better prepared for success in life through education, training and public service.

Before Job Corps, she was the deputy forest supervisor for the Pike and San Isabel region. Previously in her career, she worked as a district ranger, regional recreational director, policy analyst, natural resources specialist and park ranger.

“I have a soft spot in my heart for the (region) because of the people, its complexity, and natural resource diversity. It has issues and resources that are representative of those across the U.S. Forest Service all rolled into one incredibly diverse, beautiful forest and grassland unit,” Trujillo said.

Dacia Shaw recently was named Pueblo development director for Care and Share Food Bank. She will be based at the organization's Pueblo distribution center at 100 Greenhorn Drive.

“As a longtime Pueblo resident, I look forward to working with the incredible staff and volunteers at Care and Share to help broaden its mission and vision in Southern Colorado,” Shaw said in a statement.

A reception for Shaw will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Pueblo distribution center. Reservations are requested by calling 434-5721.

Shaw has extensive professional experience in sales and marketing and client development. She most recently served as a senior professional representative for Merck & Co. She holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Penn State University.

PB&T Bank recently named Cara Fitzgerald as marketing and communications manager.

Fitzgerald previously worked for Loaf 'N Jug as a field merchandiser for two years and advertising and promotions manager for six years.

A Pueblo native, Fitzgerald is active in volunteer work with the Pueblo Zoo board, Vineland Elementary School and Junior League of Pueblo.

Parkview Medical Center recently announced the promotion of Liz Marco, Cindy Nicolay and Adriana Quintana to the positions of practice directors. The medical center also named Lacy Sramek as a clinical dietitian manager.

Marco, a Parkview employee since 2010, previously was practice manager for Parkview Medical Group since June 2013. She has a bachelor's degree in social science from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a literary instruction license from Trinidad State Junior College.

Nicolay, a Parkview employee since 2010, previously was practice manager for Parkview Orthopedics and Parkview Urology-Parkwest. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix in 2008 and an associate degree in nursing from the Hawkeye Institute at the University of Northern Iowa in Waterloo, Iowa in 1985.

Quintana, a Parkview employee since 2015, was a practice manager within the Parkview Medical Group. She holds a master’s degree in health care administration and management from the Colorado State University Global, a bachelor’s degree in health care management from National American University and an associate degree from Pueblo Community College.

Sramek, a Parkview employee since 2016, previously worked as a clinical dietician. A registered dietitian and certfied nutrition support dietician, she holds a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition science from Colorado State University-Fort Collins and is a graduate of Iowa State University’s dietetic internship program.

NOTES

Job search assistance

The Pueblo Workforce Center offers many career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Job listings are available at www.connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

• Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

• The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals age 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

Ag marketing, finances workshop

The CSU Extension office in Pueblo County offers a Basic Ag Marketing Lunch and Learn Webinar series from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays starting this week through Jan. 29.

Information will be provided on financial topics such as crop and livestock pricing, the mechanics of cash, commodity markets, futures and options markets.

Registration is requested by calling 583-6566.

Ag estate planning workshop

Thee CSU Extension office in Pueblo County offers a Leaving a Lasting Legacy Workshop from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14.

Information will be provided on retirement and estate planning. Cost is $25 and includes a meal.

Paid registration is required by Tuesday at the CSU-Extension office at 701 Court St., Suite C.

For more information, call 583-6566.

Dave Ramsey financial seminar

An information session on Ramsey Solutions' Financial Peace University will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at First Presbyterian Church, 220 West 10 St.

Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, the Financial Peace program is a nine-lesson digital course that provides information on managing personal finances.

To register of for more information, go online to fpu.com/1080489.

