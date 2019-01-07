Workers at Pueblo Community College’s Pueblo Joe’s Cafe say that Adam Walker is as tough as a bear. So it’s only fitting that tiny Christmas ornaments in the form of the heavy and furry creatures were created to help him through tough financial times.

Walker, a 46-year-old Rockstar energy drink dealer for PCC, has recurring neck problems that require surgery every so often.

Jakie Jimenez, a sales assistant at Joe’s who has known Walker for several years because of the PCC job, said she just wanted to help.

“This last time when he came in, he was saying that Christmas was going to be rough and that he was worried about getting a gift for his son,” Jimenez said.

She said Walker’s son wanted a microscope.

“I knew in my heart that I needed to help. I knew that we all had to help out because they were struggling and I wanted them to have a nice Christmas. I got together with our manager, Brian Estrada, with the idea and he agreed to it.”

Jimenez, who is known for her expert crafting abilities, decided to put her skills to work. She created more than 200 fabric ornaments by hand, at her own expense, and made them available for customers to buy for $5 each.

“I made a bunch of these little bears and we sold them to raise money. I made the ornaments with the PCC colors and we put them on our little tree and offered them for sales,” Jimenez said.

The staff raised almost $1,000 for Walker to use in whatever way to benefit him and his family the most. Walker said employees at the Pepsi distributorship in Colorado Springs also contributed to the cause. A total of $2,700 went to Walker and his family.

“This all happened out of the blue. I couldn’t believe it,” Walker said.

Walker said he was appreciative.

“It amazes me that people that don’t know me outside of work would just step up and do something like this,” Walker said.

Jimenez said it warmed her heart to see her friend’s reaction.

“He is very deserving. He is a very tough guy and I just love him,” she said.

“When we presented the money to him, he was fighting tears. He said, ‘I am supposed to be strong, I am the Rockstar guy.’ I told him that he was human.”

Doctors have to replace bone in his neck. The longtime Puebloan and father of four children said he also gets calcium build-up over the tendons and nerves down his shoulder.

“This will be like the 19th surgery that I have had in the last 10 years."

Walker, who played college football and also used to ride bulls, said that he didn’t always take care of his body.

“It’s just a bone disease. My bones are basically deteriorating and trying to repair themselves, but instead of repairing themselves, I get these big lumps of calcium that just grows in those areas,” Walker said.

Walker has a test with a neurologist next week and surgery is pending.

“It (surgery) fixes it for the moment. It will never go away,” Walker said.

His last surgery was Feb. 3, 2018.

Walker has plates and screws in his neck.

“When they say community college, the first thing that comes to my mind is community. That community of that college really stepped up and surprised the heck out of us,” Walker said.

“This is all about how PCC and Pepsi helped me. They saw the pain I was going through and just decided to help out. They went above and beyond. This is overwhelming stuff.”

amestas@chieftain.com