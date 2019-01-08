CANON CITY — The district attorney on Monday filed a 46-page response to a former Fremont County Sheriff’s detective appellate brief, claiming his actions were a “grave and criminal departure” from his duties and asked a judge to uphold his convictions connected to the mishandling of homicide evidence.

Former Lt. Robert Dodd was found guilty June 28 of misdemeanor abuse of public records for altering a homicide case file and two petty counts of second-degree official misconduct for failure to properly handle potential evidence. He was sentenced July 23 to 15 days in jail and a $1,000 fine but will not be required to serve the sentence pending the outcome of his appeal.

In an 41-page opening brief filed in December by his attorney, Erin Wigglesworth of Denver, Dodd requests that all three convictions be vacated. Fremont County District Court Judge Lynette Wenner has been assigned to preside over the appeal.

District Attorney Molly Chilson, who prosecuted the case, filed her response and asked the judge to “reject the defendant’s arguments that the laws did not apply to him as a law enforcement officer and affirm the convictions. The defendant argues upholding his convictions would result in a parade of horribles, a slippery slope, whereby any peace officer could be prosecuted for a good-faith mistake in the course of duty,” Chilson wrote in her response.

“That is not what this case is about. This case is about the defendant and his grave and criminal departure from the duties of his office, his abuse of the public trust and his efforts to conceal his misconduct by abusing the public record,” Chilson argued.

Dodd’s charges related to the December 2016 discovery of evidence from the Aug. 15, 2006, homicide of Candace Hiltz, 17, who was brutally gunned down in the Hiltz family home in the Copper Gulch neighborhood 25 miles southwest of here. The items had reportedly been kept and moved several times by Dodd until Canon City resident Rick Ratzlaff bought the contents of the detective’s storage unit at an auction after Dodd defaulted on the bill.

In Dodd’s appeal, Wigglesworth argued that because Dodd was a law enforcement officer, he did not need authorization of the records custodian to alter his report and therefore there was insufficient evidence to convict Dodd of the charge and the conviction must be reversed.

Chilson said that Dodd’s argument is not supported by law.

Dodd “argues no criminal liability may be attached to him for making entries in a homicide file that he testified at trial were completely untrue or for willfully removing a date and time from a report generated in a system where the auto-generation of dates and times on reports is essential to the integrity of the government record,” Chilson wrote.

In the appeal opening brief, Wigglesworth argued that the two official misconduct charges also should be reversed because “there were no written procedures regarding the collection of evidence at the time of the Hiltz murder, just field training.” Chilson argued Dodd had “a duty, imposed by law, to act in good faith to document and preserve evidence.”

Chilson told The Pueblo Chieftain that Dodd and his attorney are entitled to file a reply to her response and then Wenner will mull a decision.

tharmon@chieftain.com