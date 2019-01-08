A contract for services with PAWS For Life Animal Welfare and Protection Society was officially approved by the Pueblo County commissioners Tuesday morning, but not without some worry on the part of a recently sworn-in commissioner.

The three-year contract will see the county commit about $700,000 per year toward operation of the animal shelter and accompanying law enforcement services.

As a former deputy commissioner of agriculture for the state, County Commissioner Chris Wiseman, sworn in moments before Tuesday's meeting, oversaw two animal-related programs, including the Pet Animal Care Facilities Act. He expressed "serious concerns" about the law enforcement side of the operation: specifically, public safety in light of the PAWS' commitment of putting down no animal.

"I'm all for 100 percent no-kill, but I have concerns about where we put the public," Wiseman said. "I share their goal, but I just want to make sure we protect the public."

As the contract with PAWS contains a performance clause, should the county's expectations not be met, PAWS will be given 10 days to rectify the situation. If the county is not satisfied with the result, it has the option of abandoning the contract.

A move, County Attorney Cynthia Mitchell cautioned, should not be made without a "back-up plan" in place.

It was brought to light that there exists a joint city-county advisory committee designed to keep elected officials abreast of the animal shelter and law enforcement operation.

"We really do need to reach out to them and get them to have a meeting sooner rather than later," noted Peter Blood, representing the county attorney's office. For both the city and county, the committee is an ideal way to have "eyes and ears on how the operation is going," Blood said. "Performance scrutiny is going to be vital here."

Should the committee not be involved in the monitoring of PAWS, there would be little way to gauge whether or not the contract is being honored, the commissioners learned.

"So, with your permission, we will reach out to them and ask that those meetings get started," Blood concluded.

Noting the years of experience logged by the former shelter operator, Pueblo Animals Services, Commission Chair Terry Hart echoed Wiseman's concerns.

"All of us, whenever you make a significant change, we're a little bit anxious," Hart said. "We had a lot of dedicated individuals that are passing the gavel over to dedicated individuals who want to take it on. But it's new, and that's a critical service."

Hart then suggested that the commissioners "weigh in" with the advisory committee "on some of the things we'd like to keep an eye on and the kind of reports we would like to see."

Added Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, "I agree with those comments. We had a lot of discussion and put a lot of thought into how this contract is going to look. We certainly didn't want to hold up things, but I think you can sense that we'll certainly have a keen eye on especially how animal law enforcement is provided and ensuring that the service remains at least where it was, and that the public is being taken care of."

In other commission matters, Hart passed the board chair gavel to Ortiz, who beginning with today's session, will run the meetings.

"I appreciate the confidence my colleagues have in me to take on the new leadership role," Ortiz said. "I can assure you our meetings will be run on time and swiftly, but we certainly want to have a balance and ensure we have meetings where input and public comment and engagement is still valued."

In the new year, the commission will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

