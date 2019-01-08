He's got a house payment, a car payment and a family to feed, but he's a federal employee in Pueblo who is working every day but not getting paid during this current shutdown of the federal government.

That's why he went to his bank this week and got a loan— a couple of months salary, just in case.

"I've got bills to pay and I'm not going to wreck my credit over this," he explained, asking not to be identified. "Hopefully we will all get paid when this is over, but who knows when that is going to be?"

There are thousands of National Weather Service workers, Federal Aviation Administration air controllers, Transportation Safety Administration inspectors and federal Bureau of Prison employees all on the job, doing essential work during this political deadlock between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over building a wall on the Mexico border. They're working. They just aren't getting paid.

There are others at the U.S. Forest Service, the Environmental Protection Agency and other departments that have been sent home for the duration — no work and no pay.

One Bureau of Prisons employee contacted last week was quick to cut off any conversation about the situation. Talking to reporters is forbidden, he said.

"Our morale is OK right now, but that's all I can say," he said.

The federal worker who took out the loan was more willing to explain the frustrations of being caught in a political fight that is hurting his family and others.

"We're in the third week of not getting paid and people are starting to talk now about calling in sick," he said. "I know others are looking for a second job."

That's startling to hear. Federal jobs have so much job-security attached to them that talking a second job seems unnecessary.

"Not when you don't have any money coming in to feed your family," the man responded. "I hear it every day now. Something has to change because we're not getting paid."

Unfortunately, federal workers are becoming experienced at shutdowns. There was a brief one last year. And a longer shutdown in 2013.

Yes, workers believe they ultimately will get paid for the time worked. But that also presents a challenge.

"Look, we worked during the Christmas holidays, so we are owed some overtime for that," he said. " So will they repay us over time or in one big check? If that happens, we pay even more taxes on that check. It's like getting hammered twice."

proper@chieftain.com