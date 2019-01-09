In brief

Cricket store opens on South Side

Cricket Wireless recently opened a retail store at 600 W. Northern Ave. Owned and operated by authorized retailer Digitech, the store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and Noon to 6 p.m., Sundays.

“We all depend on our phones to run our businesses, our lives and our relationships.Whether you need to stay connected in between meetings or while picking the kids up from school, our new location in Pueblo makes shopping for all of your wireless needs easy and accessible," Tracie Manske, senior marketing director for Cricket's Rocky Mountain Region, said in a statement.

Cricket offers cellphone plans starting at $30 a month with no annual contracts on a 4G LTE network that covers most of the country.

Tax help centers to open in Feb.

Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) help centers will open as scheduled starting Feb. 4, regardless of the current government shutdown, and run until mid-April, program organizers say.

This year's program will operate five centers, including a new location in the Bessemer neighborhood, according to program co-sponsor United Way of Pueblo County.

This year's schedule:

• Monday: Minnequa Apartments, 1400 E. Orman Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Feb. 4.

• Tuesday: Lucero Library, 1315 E. Seventh St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Feb. 5.

• Tuesday and Thursday: Intellitec College, 3673 Parker Blvd., 4 to 7 p.m. starting Feb. 5.

• Wednesday: Rawlings Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Feb. 6.

• Friday: Pueblo West Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd., 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Feb. 8.

Several Saturday sessions also are planned at Rawlings Library. They will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16, March 23 and April 13.

The new Bessemer location at Minnequa Apartments is in partnership with the Housing Authority of Pueblo, the apartment's operator. The site takes the place of the Steelworks Center of the West museum.

Taxpayers with a total annual household income of $55,000 or less can take advantage of free tax preparation and filing services through the program.

Auto sales slow pace

DENVER — New SUV, truck and car sales in Colorado were down slightly last year through October, according to the latest report from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Sales were down 0.9 percent for the first 10 months of the year and down 2.3 percent in October compared to October 2017, based on vehicle registrations, the association said.

