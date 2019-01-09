The view from the middle seat between two of your fellow Pueblo County commissioners is different — both figuratively and literally.

Just ask Garrison Ortiz, the newly selected chairman of the Pueblo County commissioners.

“I feel like it’s a real privilege to serve the community that I have lived and grew up in all of my life. I find it especially rewarding to be entrusted by Commissioner (Terry) Hart and Commissioner (Chris) Wiseman to take on this new leadership role,” Ortiz said.

Since being elected in 2016, Ortiz has sat to the left of former Chairman Hart.

On Wednesday, they swapped seats.

As chairman, the third-year commissioner said he has new ideas to run more streamlined and efficient meetings and to better communicate and engage with the public.

Starting next week, commission meetings will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They have been running meetings on Tuesdays and Wednesdays since September.

Ortiz said the change allows the commissioners the ability to post agendas for both regular meetings in advance the same week.

"When we have these meetings, how do we leverage technology to show the public the information we have? I want to ensure that we are showing the maps that we are looking at and the resolutions and other documents during meetings,” Ortiz said.

He said he also wants the community to see the structure of land use hearings and meetings, He wants agendas to include time limits for speaking and to show the criteria the commissioners have to utilize as a board to make a land use decision.

Ortiz said he and newly elected Commissioner Chris Wiseman are pushing for meetings to be streamed live on Facebook.

“We also are looking to have the meetings televised. The main thing holding us back right now is ensuring that we have a way to show whatever we are showing on the monitors in the meeting live on Facebook. We want those watching to be able to see what we are seeing. I think that is really important,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said that every item, whether it be land use or statutory meetings, have time blocks and that every item that the commissioners can’t adequately address in that time block will be moved to the next scheduled meeting.

“The reason I did that is because if something gets held up at the beginning of the meeting, we often have all of our directors and staff sitting on the bench when we are trying to get through a meeting,” Ortiz said.

He said it’s not efficient to have those officials waiting when they should be doing their important jobs.

Ortiz said he also is setting up annual retreats for the commissioners that are open to the public.

“I think that it is healthy to get us out of the chambers and bring in some outside expertise from the private sector and other government leaders to help us improve the way our county is functioning,” Ortiz said.

“Sometimes you have to look outside to get a different perspective.”

