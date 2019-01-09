Closing arguments are expected to be heard today in Pueblo District Court in the homicide trial of 64-year-old Jack Pembelton, who stands accused of fatally shooting a 54-year-old man in the Minnequa area on May 25, 2017.

Pembelton, whose trial began Monday, is facing charges of first-degree murder after police say he shot Pueblo resident Danny Jones numerous times following an argument over a firearm that Pembelton believed was stolen from him.

According to an arrest affidavit authored shortly after the incident, Pembelton told police he was angry with Jones because he believed Jones stole a pistol from him.

He said he was sitting in his truck listening to music on the afternoon of the incident and had gone inside to use the bathroom when he heard Jones — his neighbor in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue — calling out to him.

Pembelton said Jones walked away without waiting for him to respond to his call, and when Pembelton returned to his truck, he noticed his pistol was missing from the console compartment where he kept it.

He was immediately convinced that Jones had taken it and said he loaded another of his firearms with the intention to confront Jones and retrieve his missing pistol.

When Jones returned to the area, Pembelton confronted him about the missing gun, the theft of which Jones denied.

According to the affidavit, Pembelton was asked what happened after that, to which he replied, “I shot him in the leg.”

He said he later shot Jones in the same leg again and shot Jones a total of four times.

At one point, Jones reportedly tried taking the pistol away from Pembelton and Pembelton shot him in the torso.

Jones tried to run away, but Pembelton fired a fourth shot from about 40 feet away.

Police were called to the scene about 7 p.m., where they found Jones’ body in an alley near a defunct antique store in the 2300 block of Lake Avenue.

Pembelton was taken into custody near the scene and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a pre-existing medical condition before later being booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

His trial began Monday and closing arguments are expected to take place early Thursday afternoon.

