Thursday morning, a week after the incident, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released the name of the man who was killed last week. He is Scott A. O'Grady, 52.

On Jan. 3, Bent County Sheriff's Office deputies found O'Grady in the 400 block of Locust Avenue. He had been shot, and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.



The CBI noted in a press release that, also on Jan. 3, Donald Jerome Busto was arrested and transported to the Bent County Detention Facility, where he's being held without bond on suspicion of second-degree murder. The victim and the suspect are acquainted, according to CBI.

Busto's next court date is Jan. 23.