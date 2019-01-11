When it comes to economic development in Pueblo West the Metro District has a huge asset in its arsenal for recruiting businesses and developers - it is land.

According to the district’s Community Development Director Laurie Cozzetto, all the unsold Pueblo West lands belonging to McCulloch Properties, Inc. was transferred to the metro district in 1993. The company had been founded in 1969 by Robert McCulloch who formally founded Pueblo West and the metro district.

“McCulloch transferred all the land that had never been sold and the district has been selling it off. We still have a number of mostly commercial property sites available,” Cozzetto explained.

Cozzetto has been working with the economic development committee to entice businesses to the community. The committee features a team made up of all the metro district department heads, two board members, three citizens and the district manager.

“We are working on several great projects thart are going to be really good for the community. We are just waiting for that first (groundbreaking) shovel and cannot disclose yet what those projects are.

“One in particular will be coming in the next couple of months and once it gets rolling it is going to open up a lot of opportunity. And, it is not marijuana,” she said.

“There are Metro District deed restrictions on any marijuana-related businesses coming to the parcels the district owns,” Cozzetto explained.

The available properties are listed on the district website and flyers on the site highlight some of the most prominent parcels such as those on States Avenue, about 25 acres in the Tract 220 area next to Big R and the 80-acre area near Industrial/Enterprise and U.S. 50. The district also has a 61-acre site it is pitching as the ideal spot for a sports complex to be built.

The economic development committee also facilitates residential developments on sites that are not zoned for commercial businesses.

“We help with information on zoning, parking lot access, roadway improvements, and water and sewer tap fees. We look at the business, how much the property is worth and come up with a charge for the property,” Cozzetto explained.

Once the metro district board approves sale of the property many of the costs of improvements can be offset by reimbursements.

“Say the developer has to do roadway improvements we will figure out what can get reimbursed on the cost because they are helping the community with the roadway improvements,” Cozzetto said.

To view real estate listings log onto pueblowestmetro.com.

