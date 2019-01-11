Rural electricity provider Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association on Friday announced a project that will more than double its supply of solar power.

In partnership with Boulder-based solar power developer juwi, the 100-megawatt Spanish Peaks Solar Project will be built adjacent to the 30-megawatt San Isabel Solar Project in Las Animas County, the company said. The original project was developed by juwi in partnership with Tri-State and began producing power in 2016.

Construction of the expansion project is expected to begin in 2022. It is expected to add 150 jobs during the peak construction period. Completion is set for 2023.

Westminster-based Tri-State is a supplier to 43 electric cooperatives that include Pueblo West-based San Isabel Electric and Monte Vista-based San Luis Valley Electric.

The planned 660-acre project will feature more than 300,000 photovoltaic solar panels on single axis tracking arrays to follow the sun throughout the day and serves the energy needs of 28,000 rural homes.

It is Tri-State’s fourth utility-scale solar project and the first renewable energy purchase agreement announced by Tri-State following the issuance of its request for proposals for renewable energy supply in June 2018.

“Tri-State secures renewable energy with the highest value at the lowest cost for our member cooperatives, and this is our largest, most cost-effective solar project to date,” Mike McInnes, Tri-State’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “By developing renewable projects through Tri-State, our members take advantage of an economy of scale unavailable in smaller projects.

Executives of juwi noted the shared Colorado ties to the project. “As a Colorado company, our team is particularly excited to develop, build and operate a power plant of this magnitude within our home state,” juwi chief executive Michael Martin said in a statement.

The project area is about 20 miles north of Trinidad in the service territory of San Isabel Electric, which serves all or parts of seven counties.

Reg Rudolph, chief executive of San Isabel Electric, issued a statement saying the project as "just another significant step forward into the future not only for San Isabel Electric’s members but for electric co-ops across Colorado and the west."

According to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Tri-State is currently the largest solar generation and transmission cooperative in the nation. Nearly a third of the energy consumed by Tri-State’s members comes from emissions-free renewable energy, the company said.